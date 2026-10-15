Global Suction-Irrigation Device Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2032 Smoke Evacuation And Platform Upgrades Propel Market Beyond $450 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on replacement demand, multifunctional platforms and smoke evacuation while navigating pricing pressure and advanced waste management competition.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Suction-Irrigation Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Disposable Kits, Reusable Tips, and 1 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global suction-irrigation device market was valued at approximately $425 million in 2025 and is forecast to exceed $450 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. Market growth will remain modest as replacement demand, multifunctional product development and increased interest in surgical smoke evacuation are balanced by market maturity, pricing pressure and competition from advanced waste management platforms.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of disposable suction-irrigation kits, reusable tips and suction-irrigation pumps used in laparoscopic procedures across general surgery, gynecology and urology. It includes market size, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market shares, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data from 2022.

Key Suction-Irrigation Device Market Drivers

Replacement demand remains an important source of market activity. Hospitals are upgrading installed systems to access higher suction capacity, enhanced fluid management, improved reliability and features that support more efficient operating room workflows. Because suction-irrigation equipment is already widely established, purchasing activity is primarily associated with system replacement, platform upgrades and compatibility requirements.

Multifunctional platforms are also influencing product development and purchasing decisions. Healthcare providers are showing greater interest in devices that integrate with existing surgical systems or support additional functions, including electrocautery and smoke evacuation. This shift benefits manufacturers that can address multiple procedural requirements through a consolidated platform.

Surgical smoke evacuation represents another growth opportunity. Awareness of occupational exposure to surgical smoke is increasing, particularly in the U.S., where formal requirements are more prevalent. As hospitals strengthen operating room safety protocols, demand may rise for suction-irrigation products and accessories with integrated smoke management capabilities.

Market Challenges

Advanced waste management systems are a significant competitive threat to standalone suction-irrigation equipment. These platforms can combine fluid collection, smoke evacuation and waste disposal, potentially reducing the need for separate capital equipment. Manufacturers must therefore compete through broader operating room platforms, specialized product features, pricing and service agreements.

Market maturity also limits expansion. Long replacement cycles, established hospital infrastructure and limited product differentiation have created a highly competitive and price-sensitive environment. Purchasing decisions frequently depend on system compatibility, customer support and total cost rather than major technological change. Reusable products can further constrain unit growth because their extended service life reduces replacement frequency.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage



Disposable suction-irrigation kits: Demand is supported by streamlined case preparation, reduced reprocessing requirements and predictable per-procedure utilization, although budget constraints may affect adoption.

Reusable tips: These products remain relevant in cost-conscious hospitals and public healthcare systems with established reprocessing capabilities. Suction-irrigation pumps: Growth is primarily linked to replacement cycles, system upgrades and demand for enhanced functionality.

The report provides global coverage across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each segment is evaluated using market value, market share, unit sales, ASPs and growth forecasts.

Competitive Landscape

Stryker led the global suction-irrigation device market in 2025, accounting for nearly 30% of total market value. Its competitive position is supported by the StrykeFlow and AHTO product lines, which provide a strong presence in a mature category.

Becton Dickinson competes through products including the X-StreamT irrigator, Endo-floT and HydroSurgT Plus. Smoke evacuation capabilities strengthen the company's positioning as hospitals place greater emphasis on fluid management and operating room smoke safety.

CONMED maintains a notable market position with its Universal Plus suction-irrigation system. Its multifunctional capabilities support the growing preference for device consolidation and integrated surgical workflows.

Report Scope and Deliverables



Market size, shares, growth rates, forecasts, unit sales and ASPs

Historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year and forecasts through 2032

Analysis of market drivers, limiters and operating room technology trends

Company profiles, product portfolios and leading competitor assessments

Recent mergers and acquisitions affecting the competitive landscape

61 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures

5 charts and 22 figures covering segmentation and performance metrics

Methodology Appendix and Acronym Glossary Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options

The report enables manufacturers, healthcare suppliers, investors and strategic decision-makers to assess global suction-irrigation device market opportunities, benchmark competitors, monitor ASP trends and evaluate the effects of replacement demand, smoke evacuation, multifunctional platforms and advanced waste management systems. It also supports pricing analysis, portfolio planning and long-term growth strategies through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.1 Executive Summary

9.1.1 Global Suction-Irrigation Device Market Overview

9.1.2 Competitive Analysis

9.1.3 Markets Included

9.1.4 Regions Included

9.2 Introduction

9.3 Market Overview

9.3.1 By Segment

9.3.2 By Region

9.4 Market Analysis And Forecast

9.4.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.4.2 Disposable Kit Market

9.4.3 Reusable Tip Market

9.4.4 Suction-Irrigation Pump Market

9.5 Drivers And Limiters

9.5.1 Market Drivers

9.5.2 Market Limiters

9.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

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