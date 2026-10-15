Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market - Forecast And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2036 AI-Enabled C-Arms And Hybrid OR Growth Drive 6.10% CAGR To $5.93 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2036
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036
|$5.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Definition
1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Trends
1.1.1 Impact Analysis
1.1.2 Integration of AI in Fluoroscopy Equipment
1.2 Regulatory Landscape
1.2.1 U.S.
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 Asia-Pacific
1.2.3.1 China
1.2.3.2 Japan
1.2.3.3 India
1.2.3.4 Other Asia-Pacific Countries with Established and Evolving Regulatory Frameworks
1.3 Market Dynamics
1.3.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.3.2 Market Drivers
1.3.2.1 Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures
1.3.2.2 Advancements in Digital Fluoroscopy and Flat-Panel Detectors
1.3.3 Market Challenges
1.3.3.1 Radiation Exposure Risk
1.3.4 Market Opportunities
1.3.4.1 Growth in Hybrid Operating Room
2 Product
2.1 Fluoroscopy System
2.1.1 Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems
2.1.2 Patient-side Fluoroscopy Systems
2.2 C-Arm
2.2.1 Mobile C-Arm
2.2.2 Fixed C-Arm
3 Application
3.1 Diagnostic Application
3.2 Surgical Application
4 End User
4.1 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
4.3 Other End Users
5 Region
5.1 Regional Summary
5.2 Regional and Country Analysis
Regional coverage includes an overview, driving factors for market growth, factors challenging the market, and market sizing and forecast.
Country coverage includes a country overview, driving factors for market growth, factors challenging the market, and market sizing and forecast.
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 U.S.
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 U.K.
5.2.2.2 Germany
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest-of-the- Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest-of-the-Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Rest-of-the-World
6 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, Key Strategies and Developments, January 2023-April 2026
6.2 Key Developments Analysis (by Company), January 2023-May2026
6.3 Company Profiles
Each company profile includes an overview, top products, top competitors, key personnel, and analyst view.
6.3.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group
6.3.2 Allengers
6.3.3 Canon
6.3.4 Carestream Health Inc.
6.3.5 FUJIFILM Corporation
6.3.6 GE Healthcare
6.3.7 Genoray Co., Ltd
6.3.8 Italray
6.3.9 Hologic, Inc.
6.3.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.3.11 Siemens Healthineers
6.3.12 Shimadzu Corporation
6.3.13 Stephanix
6.3.14 Turner Imaging
6.3.15 Ziehm Imaging GmbH
7 Research Methodology
7.1 Data Sources
7.1.1 Primary Data Sources
7.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
7.1.3 Data Triangulation
7.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- Agfa-Gevaert Group Allengers Canon Carestream Health Inc. FUJIFILM Corporation GE HealthCare Genoray Co., Ltd. Italray Hologic, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens Healthineers Shimadzu Corporation Stephanix Turner Imaging Ziehm Imaging GmbH
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