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Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market - Forecast And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2036 AI-Enabled C-Arms And Hybrid OR Growth Drive 6.10% CAGR To $5.93 Billion


Date: 2026-10-15 05:16:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting high-volume facilities with mobile C-arm and hybrid OR solutions, plus maintenance, software upgrades, and training to increase product lifecycle value.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User, Regional, and Country, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market was valued at $3.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $5.93 billion by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% from 2026 to 2036. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising demand for real-time imaging across diagnostic, surgical, and interventional procedures, alongside the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is accelerating demand for fluoroscopy equipment across cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, urology, pain management, and vascular interventions. Healthcare providers are investing in systems that improve procedural accuracy, support device placement, and strengthen clinical workflows. The expansion of hybrid operating rooms, catheterization laboratories, and specialized interventional suites is also creating demand for versatile imaging platforms.

Technology and Industry Trends

The transition from analog equipment to digital fluoroscopy systems is improving image quality, workflow efficiency, data integration, and radiation management. Key innovations include flat-panel detectors, high-definition imaging, automated dose reduction, advanced visualization software, 3D imaging, navigation integration, and hybrid fluoroscopy-radiography platforms. Artificial intelligence, automation, and connectivity tools are also being incorporated to support clinical decision-making and reduce examination times.

Mobile and compact C-arm systems are gaining traction in operating rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics because of their mobility and procedural flexibility. Meanwhile, fixed systems remain important in catheterization laboratories and complex interventional environments. Leading manufacturers, including GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH, continue to focus on imaging performance, dose optimization, automation, and interoperability.

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • By product: The market includes fluoroscopy systems and C-arm equipment. The C-arm segment led the market in 2025, supported by widespread use in orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular interventions, spinal procedures, gastroenterology, urology, and pain management. Flat-panel detectors, 3D capabilities, low-dose radiation technology, and improved mobility are strengthening adoption.
  • By application: Diagnostic and surgical applications comprise the principal categories. Surgical applications dominated in 2025 as hospitals increasingly used real-time imaging for instrument positioning, implant placement, and complex minimally invasive procedures. Investments in hybrid operating suites are expected to reinforce this position.
  • By end user: Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers represented the leading segment, followed by diagnostic imaging centers and other end users. Hospitals benefit from multidisciplinary teams, high procedure volumes, and established imaging infrastructure, while ambulatory surgical centers are adopting compact and cost-efficient platforms for same-day procedures.
  • By region: North America held the leading position due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong spending capacity, favorable reimbursement frameworks, high procedural volumes, and early adoption of digital imaging technology. Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World also present growth opportunities as healthcare systems modernize diagnostic and surgical infrastructure.

Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities

The continued shift toward minimally invasive treatment is a major fluoroscopy equipment market driver. Cardiovascular procedures such as angiography, angioplasty, cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, and stent placement require consistent imaging support. World Health Organization data published in July 2025 indicated that cardiovascular diseases caused approximately 19.8 million deaths globally in 2022. In addition, more than 1 million cardiac catheterization procedures are performed annually in the U.S., supporting investment in fixed C-arm angiography equipment and catheterization laboratory infrastructure.

Hybrid operating rooms represent a significant market opportunity. These facilities integrate fixed C-arms, robotic angiography equipment, cone-beam CT, and 3D image-guided therapy platforms with surgical infrastructure. Demand is rising across structural heart procedures, endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), neurovascular interventions, spine surgery, and advanced orthopedic procedures. In May 2026, Southland Hospital installed a new fluoroscopy system through a $586,897.36 (NZD 994,000) investment intended to strengthen local imaging capacity and reduce patient radiation exposure.

Market Challenges

Radiation exposure remains an important consideration because prolonged procedures can increase cumulative doses for patients and healthcare professionals. Risks are particularly relevant in pediatric care, repeat procedures, and complex interventions. Healthcare facilities must maintain radiation protection protocols, staff training, shielding infrastructure, dose monitoring, and regulatory compliance. High equipment costs and installation requirements may also affect purchasing decisions, particularly in resource-constrained healthcare markets.

Recent Fluoroscopy Equipment Developments

  • In March 2025, Canon Medical Systems launched the Adora DRFi in the U.S. following FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2024. The platform combines radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging in one system.
  • In December 2024, Siemens Healthineers introduced an integrated fluoroscopy and radiography platform designed to improve imaging flexibility and clinical workflow.
  • In September 2024, Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Zenition 30 mobile C-arm, featuring flat detector technology, advanced imaging algorithms, dose-efficient imaging, DSA capability, and surgeon-controlled movement.
  • In April 2024, Philips launched Zenition 90 Motorized for complex vascular procedures, cardiac interventions, pain management, and urology.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports product development, marketing, expansion, and competitive planning. Manufacturers can use its findings to prioritize mobile C-arm systems, digital fluoroscopy platforms, hybrid imaging solutions, low-dose technologies, and workflow automation. Growth strategies may include hospital partnerships, geographic expansion, equipment upgrade programs, maintenance services, software enhancements, and clinical training.

The research combines primary interviews with executives, product leaders, healthcare institutions, imaging centers, and industry specialists, alongside secondary analysis of annual reports, SEC filings, company materials, recognized publications, databases, and product portfolios. Market estimates were validated through data triangulation, segment analysis, regional assessment, competitive benchmarking, and evaluation of historical and projected revenue trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 136
Forecast Period 2026 - 2036
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.28 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036 $5.93 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Definition
1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Trends
1.1.1 Impact Analysis
1.1.2 Integration of AI in Fluoroscopy Equipment
1.2 Regulatory Landscape
1.2.1 U.S.
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 Asia-Pacific
1.2.3.1 China
1.2.3.2 Japan
1.2.3.3 India
1.2.3.4 Other Asia-Pacific Countries with Established and Evolving Regulatory Frameworks
1.3 Market Dynamics
1.3.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.3.2 Market Drivers
1.3.2.1 Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures
1.3.2.2 Advancements in Digital Fluoroscopy and Flat-Panel Detectors
1.3.3 Market Challenges
1.3.3.1 Radiation Exposure Risk
1.3.4 Market Opportunities
1.3.4.1 Growth in Hybrid Operating Room
2 Product
2.1 Fluoroscopy System
2.1.1 Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems
2.1.2 Patient-side Fluoroscopy Systems
2.2 C-Arm
2.2.1 Mobile C-Arm
2.2.2 Fixed C-Arm
3 Application
3.1 Diagnostic Application
3.2 Surgical Application
4 End User
4.1 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
4.3 Other End Users
5 Region
5.1 Regional Summary
5.2 Regional and Country Analysis
Regional coverage includes an overview, driving factors for market growth, factors challenging the market, and market sizing and forecast.
Country coverage includes a country overview, driving factors for market growth, factors challenging the market, and market sizing and forecast.
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 U.S.
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 U.K.
5.2.2.2 Germany
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest-of-the- Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest-of-the-Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Rest-of-the-World
6 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, Key Strategies and Developments, January 2023-April 2026
6.2 Key Developments Analysis (by Company), January 2023-May2026
6.3 Company Profiles
Each company profile includes an overview, top products, top competitors, key personnel, and analyst view.
6.3.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group
6.3.2 Allengers
6.3.3 Canon
6.3.4 Carestream Health Inc.
6.3.5 FUJIFILM Corporation
6.3.6 GE Healthcare
6.3.7 Genoray Co., Ltd
6.3.8 Italray
6.3.9 Hologic, Inc.
6.3.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.3.11 Siemens Healthineers
6.3.12 Shimadzu Corporation
6.3.13 Stephanix
6.3.14 Turner Imaging
6.3.15 Ziehm Imaging GmbH
7 Research Methodology
7.1 Data Sources
7.1.1 Primary Data Sources
7.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
7.1.3 Data Triangulation
7.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured

  • Agfa-Gevaert Group
  • Allengers
  • Canon
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Corporation
  • GE HealthCare
  • Genoray Co., Ltd.
  • Italray
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Stephanix
  • Turner Imaging
  • Ziehm Imaging GmbH

For more information about this report visit

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