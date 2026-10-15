FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pei-Jen Chu, licensed acupuncturist and transformational coach, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on integrating holistic wellness, motherhood, and meaningful personal goals.Mompreneurs is a docu-series showcasing mothers who have built businesses while raising their families. Hosted by entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, the series explores entrepreneurial strategies and lessons. Learn more on the show's website.In her episode, Chu will explore how setbacks can become opportunities for growth and why caring for personal wellbeing matters alongside family responsibilities. She will discuss combining traditional Chinese medicine, lifestyle guidance, and transformational coaching to help people clarify their values and turn meaningful goals into practical action.Viewers will gain a perspective on prioritising wellness, challenging limiting beliefs, and pursuing personal aspirations while caring for loved ones.PJ's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, visit

Pei-Jen Chu

Mompreneurs TV

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pei-Jen Chu to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 15, 2026, 09:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.