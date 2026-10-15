Nota Names Former Caesars Digital COO Ken Fuchs As Advisor To Accelerate Prediction Media

Ken Fuchs, Nota Advisory on Prediction Media

Fuchs joins as Nota takes Prediction Media, its prediction games network, to market across media properties reaching 70 percent of the American public

- Ken Fuchs, Advisor LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nota, the AI operating system for media companies, today announced that Ken Fuchs has joined the company as an advisor. Fuchs most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer of Caesars Digital and Head of Sports Betting at Caesars Entertainment.Fuchs advises Nota on Prediction Media, the company's prediction games network for media companies. The network places free-to-play prediction games and contextual ad units on publisher sites and sells that inventory to advertisers through a single agreement. Eleven media groups have approved going to market, together reaching more than 250 million monthly unique visitors, about 70 percent of the American public. No money changes hands in the games.Fuchs works with Nota on demand-side strategy, operator relationships and the commercial structure of the network.At Caesars, Fuchs ran mobile and retail sports betting in more than 30 states, along with product and design, trading, operations, strategy, publishing, payments and fraud, and customer engagement. Earlier he was Chief Executive Officer of Stats, where he led optical camera tracking in NBA arenas and soccer stadiums and early work on computer vision and machine learning for predictive analysis.“Ken knows what a prediction operator needs from a media partner, because he spent five years building and buying it,” said Josh Brandau, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Nota.“He is credible with the operators and investors we are talking to, and he is direct about what will and will not work. That is what we want as Prediction Media goes to market.”“Prediction markets are growing fast, and the audiences they want are spread across media platforms, with no way to buy them in one place and activate them meaningfully,” said Fuchs.“Nota solves both problems with its technology and its broad media partnerships. I know firsthand how hard it is to find qualified customers, and I believe in Nota because no one else can deliver engaged media audiences to operators and brands at this scale.”Prediction Media is scheduled to enter beta with media partners in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Evan Young

Nota

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Nota Names Former Caesars Digital COO Ken Fuchs as Advisor to Accelerate Prediction Media News Provided By Nota October 15, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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