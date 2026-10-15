64% Of Gen Z Say Anti-Aging Treatments Should Start Before Age 30, Study Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than half of millennials (52%) worry about aging weekly, while Gen Z is nearly twice as likely as the average American to have had cosmetic treatment.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Botox and dermal fillers built their reputation correcting lines that had already settled in. For the youngest American adults, the timeline looks different. A new survey from Sarah Mess, MD finds that nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (64%) believe aesthetic maintenance should begin before age 30, almost four times the rate of Gen X and baby boomers (17% each).

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults examined when Americans believe aesthetic maintenance such as Botox, fillers and other anti-aging treatments should begin, what they think is pushing that age down, how often they worry about visible aging and how they use beauty filters and photo-editing tools. Nationally, almost half of respondents (47%) said maintenance should start before age 35.

The findings suggest that beliefs about aesthetic maintenance are moving faster than behavior. Among younger adults, prevention appears to be replacing correction as the default framing, even as large majorities of every generation say filters and AI imagery have made a realistic appearance harder to judge.

Key Takeaways

. 64% of Gen Z say aesthetic maintenance should begin before age 30, compared with 27% of millennials and 17% of both Gen X and baby boomers

. 47% of Americans say maintenance should begin before age 35; 13% say it should wait until the first visible signs of aging

. 15% of Gen Z had a cosmetic or aesthetic treatment in the past year, nearly double the national rate (8%) and almost four times the rate of Gen X and boomers (4% each)

. 13% of Gen Z have used credit or financing for beauty or aesthetic expenses, compared with 2% of Gen X and 1% of boomers

. 52% of millennials worry about visible signs of aging at least once a week, the most of any generation

. 47% name social media, AI-generated images or beauty filters as the biggest reason people are starting younger, including 60% of Gen Z and 28% of boomers

. 84% say beauty filters and 81% say AI-enhanced images make it harder to know what a realistic appearance looks like

. 72% consider maintaining their appearance a form of long-term self-care, though just 61% of Gen Z agree

Gen Z Moves the Starting Line

The youngest adults surveyed are by far the most likely to see anti-aging care as something to begin early.

. 73% of Gen Z say aesthetic maintenance should begin before age 35, including 64% who say before 30

. 27% of millennials and 17% of both Gen X and boomers say it should begin before 30

. 31% of Gen X say it should begin only once visible signs of aging appear, along with 20% of boomers

. 26% of boomers are unsure when it should start, the highest share of any generation

Across all respondents, 32% said maintenance should begin by age 30, 22% before 26 and 14% before 21. Only 13% said it should wait for the first visible signs of aging. With the oldest members of Gen Z only now approaching 30, the findings suggest many have formed a view on treatment before there is anything to treat. Boomers largely reached adulthood before these procedures went mainstream in the 1990s and 2000s, which may explain why so many have never landed on an answer.

Americans Point to the Phone

Asked to name the single biggest reason people are starting aesthetic maintenance younger, Americans pointed first at social media.

. 34% social media

. 21% general appearance pressure

. 8% AI-generated images

. 5% beauty filters

. 5% more affordable treatments, and 5% greater acceptance of cosmetic procedures

Taken together, screen-driven causes account for nearly half of all answers (47%). Gen Z leads that view at 60%, with 39% citing social media alone and 13% naming AI-generated images, the highest AI attribution of any generation. Gen X follows at 48%, slightly ahead of millennials at 45%. Boomers stand apart. Only 28% blame screen-driven causes, while 36% name general appearance pressure, the highest share of any generation. The findings suggest boomers, who watched beauty standards shift for decades before the first filter existed, may see the pressure itself as the constant and the platforms as its newest channel. Men were more likely than women to blame technology directly (50% vs. 43%), while women more often cited general appearance pressure (27% vs. 14%).

Millennials Worry Most About Visible Aging

More than a third of Americans (37%) worry about visible signs of aging at least once a week, including 9% who worry every day, while 24% say they never do.

. 52% of millennials worry at least weekly, the most of any generation, and just 16% never worry, the lowest

. 38% of Gen Z worry at least weekly, yet 15% worry every day, one point behind millennials

. 31% of Gen X worry at least weekly, and 24% never do

. 23% of boomers worry at least weekly, and 38% never do, the highest share of any generation

Gen Z's numbers point to a smaller but more intense group of worriers. The generational gap may also reflect when each group met social media. Millennials and Gen Z formed their self-image alongside the platforms, while older Americans joined as adults with decades of watching their own faces change behind them.

Concerns Run High, but Gen Z Is Booking Anyway

Safety leads the considerations Americans weigh before a cosmetic procedure, though no single concern dominates.

. 82% safety risks or side effects

. 81% cost

. 78% choosing the wrong provider

. 77% looking overdone

. 72% not knowing enough about the treatments

Women reported higher concern than men on safety (87% vs. 78%), cost (87% vs. 75%), choosing the wrong provider (83% vs. 73%) and looking overdone (82% vs. 73%), a gap that may reflect closer familiarity with the procedures and their outcomes. Concern runs highest among older Americans. Gen X reported the greatest worry over safety (89%) and cost (88%), with boomers close behind (86% and 84%), and only 4% of each had a treatment in the past year. Gen Z reported the lowest cost concern of any generation (74%), and just 6% say they would never be comfortable considering a treatment, compared with 15% nationally, 19% of Gen X and 31% of boomers.

Gen Z is also the most likely to borrow for it. Roughly 1 in 8 members of Gen Z (13%) have used credit or financing to pay for beauty or aesthetic expenses, along with 9% of millennials, compared with 2% of Gen X and 1% of boomers. The findings suggest that for the youngest adults, aesthetic maintenance may sit closer to other recurring beauty costs than to an occasional splurge.

Men Edit Their Photos More Than Women

Roughly a quarter of Americans use beauty filters or built-in editing tools on their photos at least once a week.

. 28% built-in smartphone editing tools

. 27% in-app beauty filters

. 19% AI-powered editing tools

. 18% dedicated editing apps such as Facetune

Use is concentrated among younger adults. Gen Z leads on in-app filters (41%) and built-in editing tools (45%), with millennials close behind on filters (40%) and slightly ahead on AI-powered tools (28% vs. 27%). Use drops sharply after that. Weekly filter use falls to 15% among Gen X and 7% among boomers, and just 3% of boomers use AI editing tools.

Men edit more than women in every category tested, including in-app filters (30% vs. 24%), built-in tools (32% vs. 23%), dedicated apps (22% vs. 15%) and AI-powered tools (21% vs. 16%). Yet women are more likely to say filters (75% vs. 64%) and AI images (73% vs. 64%) fuel appearance pressure. The findings suggest women may be more cautious with these tools because they see their effect on expectations more clearly.

Older Americans Are Most Skeptical of Filtered Faces

Most Americans say filtered and AI-enhanced images blur what a realistic appearance looks like, and 70% say filters add to the pressure people feel about their looks (68% say the same of AI images).

. 90% of boomers say filters make a realistic appearance harder to judge, and 89% say the same of AI images

. 86% of Gen X agree about filters and 87% about AI images

. 84% of millennials agree about filters and 81% about AI images

. 76% of Gen Z agree about filters and 70% about AI images, the lowest of any generation

Skepticism rises with age, even though older Americans use the technology far less. The findings suggest that having grown up with filters, Gen Z may be less likely to register them as distortion at all. Millennials present a different tension. They are the generation most worried about aging, yet the least likely to say filters and AI increase appearance pressure (67%, compared with 73% of Gen X, the highest of any generation).

Taken together, the results point to a change in how Americans frame aesthetic maintenance. Nearly three-quarters (72%) consider maintaining their appearance a form of long-term self-care, though Gen Z, the generation most eager to start early, is the least likely to see it that way (61%, compared with 75% to 78% of older generations). The youngest adults may be approaching treatment as routine upkeep, while the generations most skeptical of filtered images remain the least likely to book.

View the full study here:



About

Sarah Mess, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgery practice and medical spa in Columbia, Maryland, serving patients across the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., area. Led by Dr. Sarah A. Mess, the practice pairs surgical expertise with non-surgical treatments including neuromodulators, dermal fillers and laser skin resurfacing. Every treatment plan begins with a conversation about a patient's goals, timing and realistic expectations.

Taylor Jay

Resolve Marketing

+1 208-695-3918

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64% of Gen Z Say Anti-Aging Treatments Should Start Before Age 30, Study Finds News Provided By Resolve Marketing October 15, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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