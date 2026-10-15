InterContinental Muscat Celebrates Omani Women's Day, Honouring 30 Omani Women Shaping the Hotel's Success
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) InterContinental Muscat marked Omani Women's Day, observed every year on 17 October, with a special gathering organised by the hotel's management to celebrate the Omani women who work across its departments and play a vital part in its everyday success.
Across departments from Front Office, Engineering ,Sales & Marketing , Culinary, Food & Beverage and Security, Omani women hold roles that keep the hotel running and an important part of guest experiences at the hotel. The gathering gave the management an opportunity to recognise their dedication and to reaffirm the hotel's commitment to an inclusive workplace where women are supported, empowered and given room to grow.
Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said: "Omani Women's Day is a moment to recognise the strength, dedication and leadership of women, and the difference they make every day in our hotel and across the hospitality industry. Empowering women is not only the right thing to do, it makes us a stronger, more creative and more welcoming team. We are proud of every woman who contributes to the InterContinental Muscat family, and we remain committed to creating an environment where they can thrive and lead."
That commitment is reflected in the journeys of women across the hotel. After graduating during the pandemic, Maryam Ali Saif Al Afani joined InterContinental Muscat through the "Madhyaf" Programme. Starting in Accounts Payable, she progressed to Accounts Payable Supervisor and now as a General Accountant in the hotels Finance department.
In the Culinary team, Shatha Marhoon Khamis Al Hamadani began her career at InterContinental Muscat in 2020. Since then, she has earned a Best Employee recognition, also taking responsibility for the Breakfast Section and Cold Kitchen. She represented the hotel at Horeca Oman , winning a Gold Medal in the Omani Dish category last year and a Silver Medal this year.
Ruwaida Al Taley, Sales Manager, Government, exemplifies career growth and talent development at InterContinental Muscat. Beginning her journey in the Front Office team, where she honed her expertise in guest relations and service excellence, she later transitioned into Event Sales before advancing to her current role. Today, she oversees the government segment, driving key partnerships and contributing significantly to the hotel.
Basem Al Hasani, Director of Human Resources at InterContinental Muscat, said: "Our 30 Omani women colleagues are present across almost every area of the hotel, and their professionalism, care and attention to detail are felt by our guests and their teammates alike. Many have grown from entry-level positions into supervisory roles, taken on training and mentoring responsibilities, earned guest commendations and brought home medals from culinary competitions – and they have become role models for others joining the industry. Celebrating Omani Women's Day gives us the chance to say thank you and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting their development and career progression.
The hotel continues to invest in training, mentoring and development opportunities so that its Omani colleagues, women and men alike, can build rewarding long-term careers in hospitality. InterContinental Muscat is the flagship hotel for IHG Hotels & Resorts.
Across departments from Front Office, Engineering ,Sales & Marketing , Culinary, Food & Beverage and Security, Omani women hold roles that keep the hotel running and an important part of guest experiences at the hotel. The gathering gave the management an opportunity to recognise their dedication and to reaffirm the hotel's commitment to an inclusive workplace where women are supported, empowered and given room to grow.
Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said: "Omani Women's Day is a moment to recognise the strength, dedication and leadership of women, and the difference they make every day in our hotel and across the hospitality industry. Empowering women is not only the right thing to do, it makes us a stronger, more creative and more welcoming team. We are proud of every woman who contributes to the InterContinental Muscat family, and we remain committed to creating an environment where they can thrive and lead."
That commitment is reflected in the journeys of women across the hotel. After graduating during the pandemic, Maryam Ali Saif Al Afani joined InterContinental Muscat through the "Madhyaf" Programme. Starting in Accounts Payable, she progressed to Accounts Payable Supervisor and now as a General Accountant in the hotels Finance department.
In the Culinary team, Shatha Marhoon Khamis Al Hamadani began her career at InterContinental Muscat in 2020. Since then, she has earned a Best Employee recognition, also taking responsibility for the Breakfast Section and Cold Kitchen. She represented the hotel at Horeca Oman , winning a Gold Medal in the Omani Dish category last year and a Silver Medal this year.
Ruwaida Al Taley, Sales Manager, Government, exemplifies career growth and talent development at InterContinental Muscat. Beginning her journey in the Front Office team, where she honed her expertise in guest relations and service excellence, she later transitioned into Event Sales before advancing to her current role. Today, she oversees the government segment, driving key partnerships and contributing significantly to the hotel.
Basem Al Hasani, Director of Human Resources at InterContinental Muscat, said: "Our 30 Omani women colleagues are present across almost every area of the hotel, and their professionalism, care and attention to detail are felt by our guests and their teammates alike. Many have grown from entry-level positions into supervisory roles, taken on training and mentoring responsibilities, earned guest commendations and brought home medals from culinary competitions – and they have become role models for others joining the industry. Celebrating Omani Women's Day gives us the chance to say thank you and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting their development and career progression.
The hotel continues to invest in training, mentoring and development opportunities so that its Omani colleagues, women and men alike, can build rewarding long-term careers in hospitality. InterContinental Muscat is the flagship hotel for IHG Hotels & Resorts.
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