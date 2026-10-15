Kumaraswamy Cannot Dictate Probe, Can Be Summoned: K'taka Minister On Sting Op Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said Union Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy could also be summoned for questioning if suspicion arose against him in the alleged sting operation case, asserting that the investigation would be conducted according to established procedures and not as per the demands of political leaders.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's allegations of misuse of police power and an alleged conspiracy to implicate him and JD(S) workers in the case, Kharge said those whose names emerged during the investigation would be called for questioning if necessary.

“Since we have received a complaint, those under suspicion will be called for questioning. It could be you or anyone else. If suspicion arises against Kumaraswamy, he too will be called for an investigation. No one has been arrested. Should we conduct the investigation according to Kumaraswamy's wishes?” he asked.

Kharge said the police were following established protocols and that Kumaraswamy could not dictate the manner in which the investigation should proceed.

He said Kumaraswamy had been making statements claiming to possess information about various aspects of the case and urged him to share any evidence he had with the investigating authorities.

“Every day, he makes statements claiming to have information about several matters. Let him share that information, as the investigation is ongoing. We are ready to receive any evidence he provides. But if he insists that the investigation must be conducted in a particular manner, that is not possible,” Kharge said.

Questioning Kumaraswamy's criticism of the police for summoning individuals for questioning, the Home Minister said the authorities were acting on a complaint and that the names of certain individuals had emerged during the investigation.

“Is this a marriage for which we have to send invitations? A complaint has been received, names have emerged, and they have been called for questioning,” he said.

Kharge added that Kumaraswamy was free to provide a statement and submit any relevant information before the investigating authorities or the court. Instead of making repeated public statements, he should cooperate with the investigation, he said.

The Home Minister also questioned whether Kumaraswamy, who had served as Chief Minister twice, was unaware of how investigations and the administration functioned.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's personal attacks and his challenge to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Kharge to arrest him, the Home Minister said an arrest could be made only when there were sufficient grounds and evidence.

“How can we arrest someone? If we have grounds and evidence, then we can arrest. I don't have to learn how to conduct an investigation from him,” Kharge said.

He accused Kumaraswamy of damaging his own reputation through repeated statements and said the government would not be intimidated by his language or threats.

“We have been speaking respectfully. I have been saying this for the past few days that he is damaging his own reputation. Do you think I will be intimidated just because someone addresses me disrespectfully? The RSS could not intimidate me. Why would I be afraid of you?” he asked.

Kharge said the government had repeatedly asked Kumaraswamy to provide evidence to substantiate his allegations rather than making accusations against individual leaders.

“If you have information, provide it. Tell us who did it and how they did it. Some information is slowly coming to light. You are the ones who have been demanding an investigation. Now that an investigation is underway, are you trying to suppress it?” he asked.

He maintained that the police could not restrict their inquiry to a list of individuals suggested by a political leader, adding that anyone whose name emerged during the investigation could be questioned if required.

Questioning how Kumaraswamy had obtained information about the alleged actions of the police, Kharge asked whether he was keeping watch outside the Police Commissioner's office or the office or residence of the investigating officer.

The Home Minister said the government had exercised restraint out of respect for Kumaraswamy's position and age, but warned that he would respond if the JD(S) leader continued making personal attacks.

“We have tolerated enough out of respect for his position and age. If I start speaking, he may have to undergo another open-heart surgery. It would be better for him if he spoke carefully,” Kharge said.

He urged political leaders to remain within their limits and warned that if Kumaraswamy continued personal attacks, he would respond in the same language.

The exchange comes amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka over the alleged sting operation, with Kumaraswamy demanding an impartial judicial inquiry and accusing the state government of attempting to implicate him. The state government has maintained that the investigation is proceeding in accordance with established procedures and that anyone against whom suspicion arises may be questioned.