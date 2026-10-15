CM Adhikari Credits BSF-Police Coordination For Curbing Border Crimes In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said improved coordination between the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police had helped curb border-related crimes in the state's districts adjoining Bangladesh, while asserting that barbed-wire fencing work was progressing at a brisk pace.

Adhikari also urged people to refrain from child marriage, citing the high incidence of early pregnancies in Murshidabad and assured that lack of funds would not hamper the district's overall development and tourism potential.

Adhikari made the remarks while inaugurating a community Durga Puja in Lalbagh in Murshidabad district, a minority-dominated region bordering Bangladesh.

“Cross-border crimes such as illegal infiltration, cattle smuggling and narcotics trafficking were rampant in this region earlier. Now, the BSF and the state police are working in close coordination. That is precisely why such crimes have already been brought under control to a great extent. At the same time, work on erecting barbed-wire fencing along the border is also progressing in full swing,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the high incidence of child marriage and early pregnancies in Murshidabad, Adhikari appealed to residents not to marry off their daughters or sisters at an early age. He reminded them that child marriage was a punishable offence under the law.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister also cautioned that certain vested interests might attempt to disrupt the festive atmosphere by engaging in unruly activities during Durga Puja.

“Both the police and the puja organisers will have to remain alert to such attempts. Recently, two puja pandals in the district witnessed accidents or other unpleasant incidents. Investigations into those incidents are currently underway. I am cautioning the police and the puja organisers in advance. Do not allow anyone to spoil the festive mood of Durga Puja,” he said.

Adhikari also highlighted Murshidabad's tourism potential and stressed the need for comprehensive development to attract visitors and improve the district's overall prospects.

“Murshidabad has immense tourism potential. What is required is overall development. From this stage, I guarantee that finance will not be a hurdle to the comprehensive development of the district,” he said.