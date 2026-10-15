'Anupamaa' Actress Adrija Roy Opens Up About Her Emotional Connection With Durga Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Television actress Adrija Roy, known for her role in 'Anupamaa', has opened up about her emotional connection with Durga Puja.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she said that the festival reminds her of home, family and the little things that make the celebrations special. Adrija said the festive atmosphere brings a unique sense of happiness and positivity that is difficult to put into words unless one has grown up experiencing it.

She shared,“Durga Puja is very personal to me because it reminds me of home, family and all the little things that make the festival special. There is a different kind of happiness during Puja. The entire atmosphere feels so positive and festive, and I think that feeling is difficult to explain unless you have grown up experiencing it.”

Looking back, she said the excitement around getting ready, meeting people and being part of the celebrations made Puja particularly memorable.“As a child, the excitement was on another level. Wearing new clothes, going to the Puja, meeting relatives and friends, eating good food and just being out for the celebrations made those days so special. Even today, those memories instantly bring a smile to my face,” she added.

And when it comes to dressing up, Adrija revealed that a saree naturally becomes her favourite choice during Puja.“I love wearing sarees during Durga Puja. There is something so beautiful and timeless about dressing traditionally during the festival. If I had no work commitments, my ideal Puja day would simply be getting ready in a beautiful saree, visiting pandals, eating my favourite food and spending the entire day with my loved ones,” she concluded.

Adrija Roy was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal, in a Bengali family. Before venturing into acting, she represented West Bengal as a national-level sprinter. She later moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in the entertainment industry. Adrija is currently seen playing the role of Raahi in 'Anupamaa.” The show features Rupali Ganguli in the titular role.