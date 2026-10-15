Sony Introduces The ECM-W5 Wireless Microphone With High-Resolution Audio Recording And Stable Connectivity

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) – Sony introduces thewireless microphone for video creators, combining high-quality audio capture, stable wireless transmission and versatile recording features to support a more flexible production workflow across a wide range of shooting scenarios.

The system pairs two transmitters with one receiver. It transmits over a line-of-sight distance of up to 500 miii and is designed to reduce audio dropouts in congested radio-frequency environments. Through the Multi Interface (MI) ShoeTM, 32bit floativ audio travels digitally and directly to a compatible camera and records with video in a single file1. Up to 64 GB of built-in memory enables 32bit float backup audio recording directly on the transmitter. Integration with compatible Sony wireless headphones enables cable-free monitoring and microphone functions2. Power supply and linked power control through the MI Shoe on compatible cameras support an efficient workflow from recording through editing. The supplied USB Type-C® adapter also enables connection to smartphones and PCsv. The transmitters and receiver are also sold separately, supporting configurations such as up to four-channel recording and multi-camera production.

The high-performance microphones support 96 kHz High-Resolution Audio recording1, capturing voices with clarity and detail. A 3.5 mm microphone input also supports lavalier and external microphones, including the separately sold ECM-L1, providing flexibility for different recording situations.

The system supports line-of-sight transmission at distances of up to 500 m3. It provides approximately three times more stable transmission than the ECM-W3vi. In congested radio-frequency environments, it is designed to reduce audio dropouts and hold a reliable connection. Low-latency transmission supports applications where real-time audio performance is important, including live streaming.

32bit float4 recording helps creators capture both quiet and loud sounds without the need for constant gain adjustment and suppresses the possibility of clippingvii. Through the MI Shoe, 32bit float audio travels digitally and directly to a compatible camera and records with video in a single file1, with no external recorder and no separate audio file to manage, eliminating the work of synchronizing audio afterward.

The transmitters carry 64 GB of built-in storage for backup. The storage holds up to 90 hours of audio at 32bit float/48 kHz or up to 60 hours at 24bit/96 kHz1, retaining the source recording.

Compatible Sony wireless headphones2 enable cable-free monitoring, giving creators greater freedom to move while checking sound during recording. Compatible models2 can also be used as wireless microphone inputs.

The system records up to four channels of audio in-camera, covering interviews, panel discussions, event production, and other multi-source needs. The supplied wireless transmitters combine with the separately sold ECM-W5T wireless transmitter, and the system also works with external microphones.

Timecode functionality helps simplify synchronization across multiple cameras and audio recordings, helping reduce manual alignment work in post-production.

Through the MI Shoe, compatible Sony cameras can provide power to the receiver and support linked power control. The supplied USB Type-C® adapter enables recording on smartphones and PCs5, and connecting a transmitter directly over Bluetooth® allows wireless recording. The transmitters provide up to 11 hours of operating time. A dust- and moisture-resistant design supports use in a range of environmentsviii.

The ECM-W5 will be available in the UAE from the end of November with a suggested retail price of AED 1,399.

The ECM-W5R will be available in the UAE from the end of November with a suggested retail price of AED 699.

The ECM-W5T will be available in the UAE from the end of November with a suggested retail price of AED 399.

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world.

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.