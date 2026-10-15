'Ram' Or 'Ravan'? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Ramlila Speech Sparks Row After Viral Video WATCH

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday stoked a controversy by reportedly suggesting“every Ram needs to be killed in order to cleanse society". A video of the Chief Minister's remarks was posted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which called it "blasphemy." The Chief Minister said that evil must be eliminated from society during a gathering in the capital by calling upon Ram rather than Ravan.

Rekha Gupta remarked, "Jab tak har ek Ram maara na jaaye, samaj saaf suthra na ho jaye (Unless every Ram is killed and society is cleansed)."

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a snippet from the video, with the caption reading:“Blasphemy by CM Rekha Gupta."“CM Rekha Gupta says – 'Jab tak Har ek RAM Mara Na Jaye, Samaj Saaf Suthra Na Ho Jaye'".

Blasphemy by CM Rekha Gupta

CM Rekha Gupta says -“Jab tak Har ek RAM Mara Na Jaye, Samaj Saaf Suthra Na Ho Jaye”

“जब तक हर एक राम मारा ना जाए” Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 14, 2026

Congress leader Priyanka Kakkar also trained guns at the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying,“Rekha Gupta is killing Ram, Modi ji has already killed Ramrajya."

The AAP, meanwhile, claimed in an X post that Rekha Gupta's remark reflects the mentality of“Ram-drohi" BJP.

Today, every Sanatani and Ram bhakt is ashamed of CM Rekha Gupta. This is the height of shamelessness and reflects the core mentality of the Ram-drohi BJP.

Shame on you! AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 14, 2026

“Today, every Sanatani and Ram bhakt is ashamed of CM Rekha Gupta. This is the height of shamelessness and reflects the core mentality of the Ram-drohi BJP. Shame on you!" it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time of filing this report.