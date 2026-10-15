UP Shocker: Man Bites Wife, Smashes Her Head With Stone Over Potato Curry

A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly brutally attacked his wife after getting enraged over being served potato curry for dinner, biting her at multiple places on her body and repeatedly smashing her head with a stone. The woman was left critically injured and unconscious, prompting police to register an attempt-to-murder case against the accused, officials said on Thursday.

The shocking incident took place on the evening of October 12 in Domampur village, under the jurisdiction of Chauri police station, according to news agency PTI.

The accused, identified as Om Prakash Vishwakarma, is absconding after allegedly assaulting his 40-year-old wife, Preeti Vishwakarma, police said. A case was registered against him following a complaint filed by the victim.

Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said the attack left Preeti critically injured and unconscious.

According to police, Om Prakash asked his wife to serve him food that evening. However, when she brought potato curry, he allegedly questioned why she had prepared the dish. Preeti reportedly told him that she had cooked whatever was available at home, triggering his anger.

The accused allegedly turned violent, biting his wife at several places on her body before repeatedly striking her head with a stone. He fled the scene after she collapsed unconscious, Singh said.

The couple's children raised an alarm after finding their mother lying unconscious. Neighbours rushed to help, taking Preeti to a community health centre and alerting the police.

Given the severity of her injuries, Preeti was referred to the district hospital later that night. Her condition has since improved, the officer said.

Acting on Preeti's complaint filed on Wednesday, police registered a case against her husband under Sections 109(1), pertaining to attempt to murder, and 352, concerning intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Singh said.

The accused remains absconding, and police teams are making efforts to track him down and arrest him, the Circle Officer added.