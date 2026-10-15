DDCA Name 16-Member Squad For Senior Women's T20 Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday announced a 16-member squad for the first two matches of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy for the 2026-27 domestic season, with Soni Yadav appointed captain and Shweta Sehrawat named vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

The squad was finalised by the Senior Women's Selection Committee during a meeting held at the DDCA on October 14.

All selected players have been asked to report to the team manager on Thursday at Guru Gobind Singh College Ground.

The Senior Women's T20 Trophy, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 20. The 2026-27 edition will feature 37 teams divided into five groups under the Elite and Plate structure.

The tournament will follow a round-robin and knockout format, providing teams an opportunity to compete through the league stage before progressing to the knockout rounds.

Maharashtra will enter the competition as the defending champions after winning their maiden title in the previous edition. Railways remain the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won the competition 11 times.

DDCA earlier invited applications from eligible players for open trials to select the Delhi Women's Under-15 Team for the domestic cricket season 2026–27 on Wednesday.

Players must complete the online registration process by October 18, 2026. To be eligible, players must have been born between September 1, 2011, and August 31, 2014, in accordance with the age criteria for participation in the BCCI Girls' Under-15 Tournament.

The date of the trials and the list of shortlisted players will be announced later.

Squad: Soni Yadav (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain and Wicketkeeper), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Pragya Rawat (Wicketkeeper), Nazma, Bharti Rawal, Vanshika Lila, Priya Mishra, Nidhi Mahto, Disha Nagar, Shivi Sharma, Sumiti Soni, Medhavi Bidhuri, Goyinka Sharma and Akshita Jain.