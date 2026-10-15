Arthur Gea Retires From Shanghai Qfs With Injury Fokina Enters Last-4

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, Oct 15 (IANS) Arthur Gea's Shanghai Masters impressive campaign came to an abrupt end as the Frenchman retired midway from his quarterfinal match here on Thursday.

Fokina awaits the winner of the clash between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.

Gea was forced to retire just 22 minutes into the match with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Frenchman quickly went for a double breakdown and called the physio for help, receiving a three-minute medical timeout. He played just three more points before calling it quits when he was trailing 1-4.

The 21-year-old Frenchman upset World No. 15 Jakub Mensik 7-6(4), 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters. Having defeated Ben Shelton in the previous round, Gea has now won 13 of his past 15 tour-level matches since July, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index.

Gea, who was competing in his first ATP Masters 1000 event and at a career-high world no. 56, has enjoyed a remarkable rise in 2026. He claimed his first ATP Tour title in Los Cabos in August before reaching the fourth round of the US Open as a lucky loser.

Meanwhile, men's doubles duo Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner claimed a major scalp to forge an ATP Masters 1000 breakthrough as they upset top seeds Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-3 and sealed a spot in their first Masters 1000 semi-final.

Schnaitter and Wallner, who began playing together in January 2024, saved all four break points they faced to sink Australian Open and US Open titlists Harrison and Skupski after 83 minutes.

Awaiting Schnaitter and Wallner in the semi-finals will be the winner of Thursday's night-session clash between Lucas Miedler/Neil Oberleitner and Marc Polmans/Jan Zielinski.