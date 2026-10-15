Valu Partners with Air Arabia Egypt to Offer Flexible Travel Payments for Customers across Egypt and Jordan
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan, 14 October 2026: Valu, the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced a new partnership with Air Arabia Egypt, to provide customers in Egypt and Jordan with flexible payment options when booking their flights.
Through the partnership, customers in Egypt and Jordan can book both their flights online and enjoy greater payment flexibility through Valu, with repayment plans available up to 60 months.
The partnership brings together Air Arabia Egypt’s travel offerings and Valu’s flexible payment solutions, giving travelers greater convenience when planning their travel.
Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, said: “We are pleased to partner with Air Arabia Egypt to further expand Valu’s presence in the travel sector and bring greater flexibility to travelers in Egypt and Jordan. This partnership strengthens our growing network of travel offerings while giving customers more choice in how they plan and pay for their journeys. As we continue to expand across the region, we remain focused on making Valu’s flexible payment solutions accessible across more aspects of our customers’ lives.”
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “This partnership provides our customers in Egypt and Jordan with greater flexibility and convenience when paying for their flights online. This new payment option reflects our commitment to make air travel more accessible and giving travelers greater choice to plan their journeys.”
The partnership comes as Valu continues to expand its regional footprint following its launch in Jordan, while broadening the sectors and services available through its platform. The collaboration with Air Arabia Egypt further strengthens Valu’s presence in both markets and introduces its flexible payment solutions to more travelers across the region.
Through the partnership, customers in Egypt and Jordan can book both their flights online and enjoy greater payment flexibility through Valu, with repayment plans available up to 60 months.
The partnership brings together Air Arabia Egypt’s travel offerings and Valu’s flexible payment solutions, giving travelers greater convenience when planning their travel.
Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, said: “We are pleased to partner with Air Arabia Egypt to further expand Valu’s presence in the travel sector and bring greater flexibility to travelers in Egypt and Jordan. This partnership strengthens our growing network of travel offerings while giving customers more choice in how they plan and pay for their journeys. As we continue to expand across the region, we remain focused on making Valu’s flexible payment solutions accessible across more aspects of our customers’ lives.”
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “This partnership provides our customers in Egypt and Jordan with greater flexibility and convenience when paying for their flights online. This new payment option reflects our commitment to make air travel more accessible and giving travelers greater choice to plan their journeys.”
The partnership comes as Valu continues to expand its regional footprint following its launch in Jordan, while broadening the sectors and services available through its platform. The collaboration with Air Arabia Egypt further strengthens Valu’s presence in both markets and introduces its flexible payment solutions to more travelers across the region.
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