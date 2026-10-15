Carnegie Mellon Qatar showcases nation’s top coders at 7th Annual Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) DOHA, QATAR – October 14, 2026: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) hosted the seventh annual Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest (QCPC), bringing together 100 high school teams and 35 university teams to compete in a challenging test of coding and problem-solving. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.
The event provided a platform for young programmers to showcase their technical abilities, teamwork and problem-solving skills in an intensive, timed competition. The contest was organized by the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Computer Science Education (HBJ Center), a collaboration between CMU-Q and the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation. Prizes were generously sponsored by Doha Insurance Group.
“The Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest has helped create a community of young programmers in Qatar,” said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. “As young programmers develop their skills, this community flourishes and creates a culture of innovation, progress and creativity in Qatar.”
First held at CMU-Q in 2021, QCPC has grown to become the largest national programming competition in the GCC region.
Ali Ibrahim Al Gharib, CEO of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, said: “We are proud to see the reach of the Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest continue to grow and attract such creative young minds. Equipping students with advanced computing skills is essential for driving innovation. The talent and determination on display this year give us great optimism for Qatar's technological future.”
Throughout the two-day competition, participating teams tackled a series of complex programming challenges under strict time constraints, demonstrating their technical knowledge, creativity and ability to work together.
In the university track, teams from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar swept all three top positions, securing the gold, silver and bronze medals.
In the high school track, DPS-Modern Indian School secured the gold medal, Park House English School claimed the silver medal, while Birla Public School earned the bronze medal.
The event provided a platform for young programmers to showcase their technical abilities, teamwork and problem-solving skills in an intensive, timed competition. The contest was organized by the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Computer Science Education (HBJ Center), a collaboration between CMU-Q and the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation. Prizes were generously sponsored by Doha Insurance Group.
“The Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest has helped create a community of young programmers in Qatar,” said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. “As young programmers develop their skills, this community flourishes and creates a culture of innovation, progress and creativity in Qatar.”
First held at CMU-Q in 2021, QCPC has grown to become the largest national programming competition in the GCC region.
Ali Ibrahim Al Gharib, CEO of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, said: “We are proud to see the reach of the Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest continue to grow and attract such creative young minds. Equipping students with advanced computing skills is essential for driving innovation. The talent and determination on display this year give us great optimism for Qatar's technological future.”
Throughout the two-day competition, participating teams tackled a series of complex programming challenges under strict time constraints, demonstrating their technical knowledge, creativity and ability to work together.
In the university track, teams from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar swept all three top positions, securing the gold, silver and bronze medals.
In the high school track, DPS-Modern Indian School secured the gold medal, Park House English School claimed the silver medal, while Birla Public School earned the bronze medal.
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