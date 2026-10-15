Madayn organises 2nd Investor Meet to spotlight opportunities in Al Suwaiq Industrial City
(MENAFN- Madayn) The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised the Second Investor Meet to highlight investment opportunities at Al Suwaiq Industrial City. Bringing together a number of investors and business owners, the meeting spotlighted the competitive advantages and infrastructure readiness of one of Madayn’s latest industrial hubs in North Al Batinah Governorante. Al Suwaiq Industrial City forms a key pillar in Madayn’s strategy to strengthen Oman’s investment appeal and drive economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.
Speaking at the event, Mundhir bin Ali Al Nasseri, Acting Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, noted that the city successfully attracted new projects worth over RO 1.4 million during the current year across leased areas totalling more than 80,000 sqm. “This brings the city’s total cumulative investment to over RO 2 million, with the combined leased areas surpassing 90,000 sqm. The newly attracted projects span a range of vital industrial activities, including polyethylene production, industrial oil refining, polymer modified bitumen, and ceramic tile manufacturing,” Al Nasseri pointed out.
He added that the city is currently evaluating a pipeline of investment applications across several promising sectors – including the manufacturing of multi-purpose electric motors and generators, soft drinks, cosmetics, and hand and foot care products – reflecting growing investor interest in the industrial city.
On his part, Eng. Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Farsi emphasised that Madayn is collaborating closely with relevant public and private bodies to accelerate the provision of essential services, streamline procedures for investors, and intensify marketing efforts. These initiatives aim to attract quality industrial projects, diversify manufacturing activities, create sustainable opportunities for the SMEs, and strengthen supply chains.
Al Farsi added that Al Suwaiq Industrial City enjoys a prime geographic location, offering seamless access to major transport networks, regional consumer markets, and export gateways, thereby significantly enhancing supply chain efficiency, facilitating commercial operations, and driving growth across the industrial sector.
Covering a total area of 12.2 million sqm, Al Suwaiq Industrial City serves as a major addition to Oman’s industrial landscape. Madayn has developed studies to identify investment opportunities aligned with the economic diversification strategy and Oman Vision 2040. Targeted sectors include petrochemicals, food industries and modern agriculture, energy and supporting technologies, recycling and environmental industries, light and medium industries, pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, heavy industries, and logistics. Backed by competitive incentives and advanced infrastructure, the city is positioned to generate direct and indirect jobs for nationals while boosting local entrepreneurial growth.
Speaking at the event, Mundhir bin Ali Al Nasseri, Acting Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, noted that the city successfully attracted new projects worth over RO 1.4 million during the current year across leased areas totalling more than 80,000 sqm. “This brings the city’s total cumulative investment to over RO 2 million, with the combined leased areas surpassing 90,000 sqm. The newly attracted projects span a range of vital industrial activities, including polyethylene production, industrial oil refining, polymer modified bitumen, and ceramic tile manufacturing,” Al Nasseri pointed out.
He added that the city is currently evaluating a pipeline of investment applications across several promising sectors – including the manufacturing of multi-purpose electric motors and generators, soft drinks, cosmetics, and hand and foot care products – reflecting growing investor interest in the industrial city.
On his part, Eng. Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Farsi emphasised that Madayn is collaborating closely with relevant public and private bodies to accelerate the provision of essential services, streamline procedures for investors, and intensify marketing efforts. These initiatives aim to attract quality industrial projects, diversify manufacturing activities, create sustainable opportunities for the SMEs, and strengthen supply chains.
Al Farsi added that Al Suwaiq Industrial City enjoys a prime geographic location, offering seamless access to major transport networks, regional consumer markets, and export gateways, thereby significantly enhancing supply chain efficiency, facilitating commercial operations, and driving growth across the industrial sector.
Covering a total area of 12.2 million sqm, Al Suwaiq Industrial City serves as a major addition to Oman’s industrial landscape. Madayn has developed studies to identify investment opportunities aligned with the economic diversification strategy and Oman Vision 2040. Targeted sectors include petrochemicals, food industries and modern agriculture, energy and supporting technologies, recycling and environmental industries, light and medium industries, pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, heavy industries, and logistics. Backed by competitive incentives and advanced infrastructure, the city is positioned to generate direct and indirect jobs for nationals while boosting local entrepreneurial growth.
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