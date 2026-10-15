Ampere Expands Retail Footprint in Bangalore with New Experience Centre
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 14 October 2026: Ampere today inaugurated Nidhi EV World at Kaval Hosahalli, strengthening its retail and service presence in Bangalore. The new Ampere Experience Centre will provide customers with a comprehensive sales and service experience under one roof, making electric mobility more accessible and convenient for customers in the region.
The new Experience Centre will showcase Ampere’s electric scooter portfolio, designed to address a diverse range of mobility needs and customer segments. At the heart of the portfolio is the Ampere Nexus EX+, with new 5 kW powerful motor and backed by multiple national and international records demonstrating its performance across some of India’s most challenging terrain.
For families and value-conscious customers, the Magnus GMax brings together everyday practicality, connected technology and affordability, while the Magnus Neo has been designed with a focus on ergonomics and comfortable everyday city riding. The recently launched Ampere Reo Vyb extends the portfolio to younger riders, including students and college-goers.
The Ampere Nexus EX+ and Magnus GMax are also available in variants with 30+ Intelligent features powered by Intellipack and bringing connected, smart technology to riders. The portfolio is backed by Next-Gen LFP battery technology and up to a 5-year/75,000 km standard battery warranty, reinforcing Ampere’s focus on making electric mobility dependable and accessible.
Ampere’s ‘Bharat Ki Smart Ride’ is backed by real-world engineering and validation across the length of the country. The Magnus GMax with Intellipack recently completed the Ultimate Endurance Ride, covering nearly 4,000 km in 15 days from Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh to Guhar Moti in Kutch, across mountains, plains and desert. The Nexus platform has also conquered the 70 hairpin bends of Kolli Hills and reached Shipki La Pass at 13,200 ft, demonstrating its performance across varied Indian terrain.
Designed as a modern and interactive retail destination, the new Ampere Experience Centre will enable prospective customers to explore the portfolio, engage with trained product specialists, understand the benefits of electric mobility and make informed purchase decisions in a comfortable environment.
The opening of the new dealership is part of Greaves Electric Mobility’s continued effort to expand Ampere’s retail and service presence across key markets and bring products and ownership support closer to customers. The latest addition in Bangalore marks another step towards deepening local customer engagement and improving access to electric mobility
The new Experience Centre will showcase Ampere’s electric scooter portfolio, designed to address a diverse range of mobility needs and customer segments. At the heart of the portfolio is the Ampere Nexus EX+, with new 5 kW powerful motor and backed by multiple national and international records demonstrating its performance across some of India’s most challenging terrain.
For families and value-conscious customers, the Magnus GMax brings together everyday practicality, connected technology and affordability, while the Magnus Neo has been designed with a focus on ergonomics and comfortable everyday city riding. The recently launched Ampere Reo Vyb extends the portfolio to younger riders, including students and college-goers.
The Ampere Nexus EX+ and Magnus GMax are also available in variants with 30+ Intelligent features powered by Intellipack and bringing connected, smart technology to riders. The portfolio is backed by Next-Gen LFP battery technology and up to a 5-year/75,000 km standard battery warranty, reinforcing Ampere’s focus on making electric mobility dependable and accessible.
Ampere’s ‘Bharat Ki Smart Ride’ is backed by real-world engineering and validation across the length of the country. The Magnus GMax with Intellipack recently completed the Ultimate Endurance Ride, covering nearly 4,000 km in 15 days from Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh to Guhar Moti in Kutch, across mountains, plains and desert. The Nexus platform has also conquered the 70 hairpin bends of Kolli Hills and reached Shipki La Pass at 13,200 ft, demonstrating its performance across varied Indian terrain.
Designed as a modern and interactive retail destination, the new Ampere Experience Centre will enable prospective customers to explore the portfolio, engage with trained product specialists, understand the benefits of electric mobility and make informed purchase decisions in a comfortable environment.
The opening of the new dealership is part of Greaves Electric Mobility’s continued effort to expand Ampere’s retail and service presence across key markets and bring products and ownership support closer to customers. The latest addition in Bangalore marks another step towards deepening local customer engagement and improving access to electric mobility
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