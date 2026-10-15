Devi: TukTuki Blends Divine Retribution and Maternal Resolve in a High-Stakes Micro-Drama
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 14 October 2026: TukTuki, India's homegrown micro-drama entertainment platform, today announced the launch of Devi on 16 October 2026. The high-stakes vertical series combines maternal resolve, faith and a relentless pursuit of justice in a contemporary dramatic narrative.
The series follows Devi, a humble and deeply religious mother whose life is shattered when her hardworking son suddenly disappears from a grand estate during the city's largest annual religious festival. The disappearance, orchestrated by a wealthy and arrogant patriarch and his son's former girlfriend, is covered up, leaving the truth buried and the perpetrators unpunished. Devastated by her loss, Devi spends a year praying at her local deity's temple, seeking guidance and answers.
As the next festival season approaches, a mysterious stranger appears in Devi's life, serving as a divine messenger and guiding her towards the truth. With this unexpected support, she transforms from a grieving mother into a determined force seeking justice. Over ten days, Devi confronts those responsible for her son's disappearance, bringing their actions to account. The story culminates in a final reckoning in which she delivers a punishment that goes beyond death, leaving her principal adversary to face a lifetime of remorse and the consequences of a shattered family.
The series follows Devi, a humble and deeply religious mother whose life is shattered when her hardworking son suddenly disappears from a grand estate during the city's largest annual religious festival. The disappearance, orchestrated by a wealthy and arrogant patriarch and his son's former girlfriend, is covered up, leaving the truth buried and the perpetrators unpunished. Devastated by her loss, Devi spends a year praying at her local deity's temple, seeking guidance and answers.
As the next festival season approaches, a mysterious stranger appears in Devi's life, serving as a divine messenger and guiding her towards the truth. With this unexpected support, she transforms from a grieving mother into a determined force seeking justice. Over ten days, Devi confronts those responsible for her son's disappearance, bringing their actions to account. The story culminates in a final reckoning in which she delivers a punishment that goes beyond death, leaving her principal adversary to face a lifetime of remorse and the consequences of a shattered family.
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