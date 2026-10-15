Greenply Launches XPro Hybrid Veneers to Deliver Consistent Natural-Wood Finishes at Scale
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th October 2026: Greenply Industries Limited, one of India’s leading interior infrastructure companies, has launched XPro, a new hybrid veneer range under its Woodcrest brand for contemporary residential and corporate interiors. XPro pairs the warmth and character of natural wood with designs that can be reproduced consistently across surfaces, helping designers and homeowners achieve a seamless, coordinated look throughout a space.
The launch comes at a time when India’s home interiors market is growing at an estimated 8–13% annually, driven by the rise of integrated townships and premium residential communities. Premium households today spend nearly 10–20% of their property value on interior design alone, making premium veneers central to how these homes are planned and finished.
Demand is also being shaped by the growing preference for “quiet luxury”: understated, refined interiors built around natural materials. The rise of digital discovery has accelerated this shift. While homeowners now have access to more design options than ever, they are increasingly moving away from local, unbranded products in favour of trusted, reliable and long-lasting solutions.
At the same time, large-scale housing projects call for a synchronised, standardised look and feel across units and surfaces, from wardrobes and doors to furniture and wall panelling.
This need formed the basis for developing new Xpro veneers. As a hybrid veneer, XPro brings the beauty of natural wood together with repeatable designs, allowing the same finish to be carried consistently across multiple applications and at scale. Its patterns cater to a wide variety of design palettes. For homeowners, it makes planning an interior around a coordinated wood finish simpler. For architects and interior designers, it offers a dependable way to translate a single design vision across every element of a residential or corporate project.
Commenting on the launch, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited, said, “We are seeing a clear shift in how premium homes in India are being designed. Homeowners are investing a larger share of their property value in interiors, and veneer has become one of the defining choices in that spend. At the same time, the growth of integrated townships and premium residential projects means designers need a finish that stays consistent across every unit and every surface. Buyers are also more informed than ever, discovering designs online and choosing brands they can trust for quality and longevity. XPro has been developed for this customer, offering the richness of natural wood with the consistency today’s projects demand, backed by Greenply’s commitment to design and durability.”
XPro is suited to a wide range of residential applications, including wardrobes, furniture, doors, feature walls and wall panelling, as well as corporate settings such as reception areas and workspaces. Positioned in the mid-premium segment, the range is aimed at projects where design and overall aesthetic matter as much as practical project requirements.
With XPro, Greenply strengthens its Woodcrest portfolio with a range that brings design and durability together under a trusted name, giving architects, interior designers and dealers a new solution for creating contemporary spaces with a cohesive, wood-inspired aesthetic.
The launch comes at a time when India’s home interiors market is growing at an estimated 8–13% annually, driven by the rise of integrated townships and premium residential communities. Premium households today spend nearly 10–20% of their property value on interior design alone, making premium veneers central to how these homes are planned and finished.
Demand is also being shaped by the growing preference for “quiet luxury”: understated, refined interiors built around natural materials. The rise of digital discovery has accelerated this shift. While homeowners now have access to more design options than ever, they are increasingly moving away from local, unbranded products in favour of trusted, reliable and long-lasting solutions.
At the same time, large-scale housing projects call for a synchronised, standardised look and feel across units and surfaces, from wardrobes and doors to furniture and wall panelling.
This need formed the basis for developing new Xpro veneers. As a hybrid veneer, XPro brings the beauty of natural wood together with repeatable designs, allowing the same finish to be carried consistently across multiple applications and at scale. Its patterns cater to a wide variety of design palettes. For homeowners, it makes planning an interior around a coordinated wood finish simpler. For architects and interior designers, it offers a dependable way to translate a single design vision across every element of a residential or corporate project.
Commenting on the launch, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited, said, “We are seeing a clear shift in how premium homes in India are being designed. Homeowners are investing a larger share of their property value in interiors, and veneer has become one of the defining choices in that spend. At the same time, the growth of integrated townships and premium residential projects means designers need a finish that stays consistent across every unit and every surface. Buyers are also more informed than ever, discovering designs online and choosing brands they can trust for quality and longevity. XPro has been developed for this customer, offering the richness of natural wood with the consistency today’s projects demand, backed by Greenply’s commitment to design and durability.”
XPro is suited to a wide range of residential applications, including wardrobes, furniture, doors, feature walls and wall panelling, as well as corporate settings such as reception areas and workspaces. Positioned in the mid-premium segment, the range is aimed at projects where design and overall aesthetic matter as much as practical project requirements.
With XPro, Greenply strengthens its Woodcrest portfolio with a range that brings design and durability together under a trusted name, giving architects, interior designers and dealers a new solution for creating contemporary spaces with a cohesive, wood-inspired aesthetic.
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