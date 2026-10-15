Tata Technologies Limited
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th October 2026: Tata Technologies Limited (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH), a leading global product engineering and digital services company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Quarter ended September 30, 2026, results highlights.
.Total Company Operating Revenue stood at 16,988 million, up +28.4% YoY
.Services Segment Revenue was 13,557 million, up +33.9% YoY
.In USD terms, Services Segment Revenue came in at $141.9 million, up +4.3% QoQ in cc
.Operating EBITDA at 2,733 million, up +31.5% YoY
.EBITDA margin up +40bps YoY at 16.1%; Flat QoQ
Income was at 1,714 million vs. 1,655 million in Q2 FY26
income margin was at 10.1%
.Workforce strength was at 12,895. [LTM] attrition came in at 15.6%
Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said:
Uttam Gujrati, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our strong Q2 performance, highlighted by 28% revenue and 32% EBITDA growth, reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio, improving deal momentum, and disciplined execution. While we continue to navigate some near-term challenges, particularly within certain customer segments and geographies, the underlying demand environment remains encouraging, and our strategic programs continue to scale well. Supported by a strong order pipeline, a healthy balance sheet, and continued investments in talent and capabilities, we remain well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunitie” ahead.”
Key highlights and recognitions:
.Tata Technologies has won a $138 million full vehicle program with a leading luxury European Automotive OEM, strengthening its role as an end-to-end engineering partner across product development, manufacturing engineering, technical leadership, and program management for two vehicle platforms.
.A leading North American commercial vehicle manufacturer has selected Tata Technologies to lead the end-to-end development of a new vehicle platform and support the associated digital ecosystem.
.Tata Technologies secured a strategic engagement with a Global Automotive OEM to support the development and virtual validation of next-generation vehicle software platforms, reinforcing its capabilities in software-defined vehicles and embedded engineering.
.Tata Technologies has been selected as a strategic digital transformation partner for a European Tier 1, supporting the modernization of manufacturing operations across its global plants.
.A North American Tier 1 has selected Tata Technologies to assume responsibility for a strategic engineering center, reflecting growing customer confidence in our delivery capabilities.
Quarter ended September 30, 2026, results highlights.
.Total Company Operating Revenue stood at 16,988 million, up +28.4% YoY
.Services Segment Revenue was 13,557 million, up +33.9% YoY
.In USD terms, Services Segment Revenue came in at $141.9 million, up +4.3% QoQ in cc
.Operating EBITDA at 2,733 million, up +31.5% YoY
.EBITDA margin up +40bps YoY at 16.1%; Flat QoQ
Income was at 1,714 million vs. 1,655 million in Q2 FY26
income margin was at 10.1%
.Workforce strength was at 12,895. [LTM] attrition came in at 15.6%
Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said:
Uttam Gujrati, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our strong Q2 performance, highlighted by 28% revenue and 32% EBITDA growth, reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio, improving deal momentum, and disciplined execution. While we continue to navigate some near-term challenges, particularly within certain customer segments and geographies, the underlying demand environment remains encouraging, and our strategic programs continue to scale well. Supported by a strong order pipeline, a healthy balance sheet, and continued investments in talent and capabilities, we remain well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunitie” ahead.”
Key highlights and recognitions:
.Tata Technologies has won a $138 million full vehicle program with a leading luxury European Automotive OEM, strengthening its role as an end-to-end engineering partner across product development, manufacturing engineering, technical leadership, and program management for two vehicle platforms.
.A leading North American commercial vehicle manufacturer has selected Tata Technologies to lead the end-to-end development of a new vehicle platform and support the associated digital ecosystem.
.Tata Technologies secured a strategic engagement with a Global Automotive OEM to support the development and virtual validation of next-generation vehicle software platforms, reinforcing its capabilities in software-defined vehicles and embedded engineering.
.Tata Technologies has been selected as a strategic digital transformation partner for a European Tier 1, supporting the modernization of manufacturing operations across its global plants.
.A North American Tier 1 has selected Tata Technologies to assume responsibility for a strategic engineering center, reflecting growing customer confidence in our delivery capabilities.
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