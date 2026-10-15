Godrej’s Storage Solutions business to Showcase Advanced Warehousing Solutions at Intralogistics & Warehousing Expo 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 14, 2026: The Storage Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) will showcase its advanced Mobile Pallet Racking and Shuttle Pallet Racking systems at Booth B12 during the Intralogistics & Warehousing Expo 2026, being held from October 15-17 at Chennai Trade Centre. Designed to help businesses maximise warehouse capacity, improve operational efficiency, and optimise space utilisation, these high-density storage solutions address the growing need for smarter warehousing infrastructure as India strengthens its manufacturing and logistics ecosystem. Through its advanced storage and intralogistics solutions, GEG is helping businesses build future-ready supply chains that support industrial growth, supply chain resilience, and economic competitiveness.
India's warehousing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the continued expansion of manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, and logistics sectors. With warehousing stock projected to reach 850 million sq. ft. by 2030, businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that can help accommodate growing inventory volumes while improving operational efficiency and making better use of existing infrastructure. As land availability becomes constrained and supply chains become more complex, high-density storage systems are emerging as a strategic requirement for businesses seeking to enhance productivity, optimise throughput, and improve inventory management.
South India continues to be a key engine of this growth, supported by strong investments across automotive, auto components, engineering, electronics, FMCG, food processing, retail, e-commerce, and third-party logistics sectors. As the region strengthens its position as a manufacturing and logistics hub, demand is increasing for intelligent warehousing solutions that enable businesses to build agile, resilient, and scalable supply chains.
Mr. Vikas Choudaha, Business Head, Storage Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, "As India strengthens its position as a global manufacturing and logistics hub, warehousing infrastructure is becoming a critical enabler of economic growth, supply chain resilience, and industrial competitiveness. The next phase of India's growth will require businesses to do more with existing infrastructure by improving efficiency, productivity, and storage capacity. At Godrej Enterprises Group, we are contributing to this transformation through storage and intralogistics solutions that help businesses maximise warehouse performance and build future-ready operations. By enabling smarter warehousing infrastructure, we are supporting the logistics backbone that powers manufacturing, commerce, and distribution across the country."
India's warehousing sector is at an inflection point as businesses look to build more efficient, technology-enabled, and resilient supply chains. Through its Storage Solutions business, Godrej Enterprises Group supports industries across automotive, engineering, FMCG, retail, e-commerce, food processing, and logistics with solutions that improve space utilisation, operational efficiency, and throughput. By enabling smarter warehousing and intralogistics infrastructure, the business continues to contribute to India's manufacturing competitiveness and logistics modernisation journey.
With over 70 years of industry expertise and a presence across 40+ countries, the Storage Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group delivers end-to-end storage, warehousing, and intralogistics solutions that help businesses build efficient, scalable, and future-ready operations across domestic and international markets.
India's warehousing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the continued expansion of manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, and logistics sectors. With warehousing stock projected to reach 850 million sq. ft. by 2030, businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that can help accommodate growing inventory volumes while improving operational efficiency and making better use of existing infrastructure. As land availability becomes constrained and supply chains become more complex, high-density storage systems are emerging as a strategic requirement for businesses seeking to enhance productivity, optimise throughput, and improve inventory management.
South India continues to be a key engine of this growth, supported by strong investments across automotive, auto components, engineering, electronics, FMCG, food processing, retail, e-commerce, and third-party logistics sectors. As the region strengthens its position as a manufacturing and logistics hub, demand is increasing for intelligent warehousing solutions that enable businesses to build agile, resilient, and scalable supply chains.
Mr. Vikas Choudaha, Business Head, Storage Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, "As India strengthens its position as a global manufacturing and logistics hub, warehousing infrastructure is becoming a critical enabler of economic growth, supply chain resilience, and industrial competitiveness. The next phase of India's growth will require businesses to do more with existing infrastructure by improving efficiency, productivity, and storage capacity. At Godrej Enterprises Group, we are contributing to this transformation through storage and intralogistics solutions that help businesses maximise warehouse performance and build future-ready operations. By enabling smarter warehousing infrastructure, we are supporting the logistics backbone that powers manufacturing, commerce, and distribution across the country."
India's warehousing sector is at an inflection point as businesses look to build more efficient, technology-enabled, and resilient supply chains. Through its Storage Solutions business, Godrej Enterprises Group supports industries across automotive, engineering, FMCG, retail, e-commerce, food processing, and logistics with solutions that improve space utilisation, operational efficiency, and throughput. By enabling smarter warehousing and intralogistics infrastructure, the business continues to contribute to India's manufacturing competitiveness and logistics modernisation journey.
With over 70 years of industry expertise and a presence across 40+ countries, the Storage Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group delivers end-to-end storage, warehousing, and intralogistics solutions that help businesses build efficient, scalable, and future-ready operations across domestic and international markets.
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