Sheffield Chamber Orchestra Announces Its 202627 Concert Season

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra is delighted to announce its 2026–27 concert season - a varied programme of live orchestral music bringing together much-loved masterpieces, fascinating lesser-known works and some of the most exciting musical talent in the region.

Following our landmark 75th anniversary year, the new season continues SCO's commitment to bringing ambitious, engaging classical music to audiences across Sheffield. From Romantic symphonies and Baroque brilliance to music by composers whose work deserves to be heard more widely, each concert offers something to discover.

“Our new season reflects what we love about Sheffield Chamber Orchestra: great music, played with enthusiasm and commitment, and the opportunity to introduce our audiences to composers and musicians they may not have encountered before,” says Julie Ryan, Chair of Sheffield Chamber Orchestra.“We are particularly excited to welcome two outstanding conductors this season and to continue our support for emerging musical talent. We hope audiences will join us for what promises to be a wonderful year of music-making.”

A magical start with Gina Hazell

The season opens on Saturday 5 December 2026 at Ecclesall Parish Church with New Voices, conducted by Gina Hazell.

Gina is a conductor and performer with experience across symphonic, operatic and choral repertoire. Originally from London and now active across the North of England, she has worked with a wide range of orchestras and young musicians and has been mentored by leading conductors including Alice Farnham, Peter Stark and Sian Edwards.

For her SCO debut, Gina will lead a programme full of colour, charm and rediscovery. The evening begins with Mendelssohn's magical A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, written when the composer was just 17, before travelling to Bohemia for Dvořák's colourful Czech Suite. Handel's elegant Concerto Grosso in B-flat major, Op. 6 No. 7 provides a sparkling Baroque contrast, while the concert concludes with Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 1, an ambitious Romantic work by a composer whose music is enjoying a long-overdue revival.

It promises to be a vibrant opening to the new season - and an opportunity to hear the orchestra working with an exciting new generation of musical leadership, and we have some surprises in store.

Beethoven, Fauré, Mayer and Rutter

The second concert, on Saturday 13 March 2027, brings together four very different musical voices in a programme spanning Beethoven, Fauré, Emilie Mayer and John Rutter.

Conducted by the highly regarded Sheffield-based conductor John Lyon, the concert explores the dramatic power, lyrical beauty and imagination of orchestral music, with works that range from the grandeur of Beethoven to the distinctive Romantic voice of Emilie Mayer and the contemporary choral-inspired writing of Rutter.

John has become a familiar and much-valued figure on the local musical scene, having previously conducted SCO in performances including Beethoven, Brahms, Bruch and Haydn. His most recent collaboration with the orchestra was our acclaimed performance of Haydn's The Creation in June 2026.

This concert is another example of SCO's approach to programming: placing familiar names alongside music that invites audiences to listen afresh.

Celebrating young talent with John Lyon

The season concludes on Saturday 22 May 2027 with Accent on Youth 2027, conducted by John Lyon.

Accent on Youth continues SCO's longstanding commitment to supporting emerging musicians. The concert will showcase outstanding young performers and celebrate the next generation of musical talent, giving them the opportunity to perform alongside an established chamber orchestra in front of a live audience.

For SCO, nurturing young musicians is an important part of our role within Sheffield's musical community - and this special concert provides a fitting conclusion to the season.

Something to discover in every concert

Across the three concerts, the 2026–27 season brings together music from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic and modern eras, with composers ranging from Handel and Beethoven to Farrenc, Mayer and Rutter.

There is also a strong thread running through the season: discovery. Whether it is hearing a teenage Mendelssohn conjure Shakespeare's enchanted world, encountering the remarkable music of Louise Farrenc or Emilie Mayer, or experiencing the energy and potential of young performers at Accent on Youth, SCO audiences can expect familiar favourites alongside musical discoveries.

“We want every concert to be more than simply a performance,” says Julie Ryan.“It should be an experience that brings people together, sparks curiosity and leaves our audiences wanting to hear more.”

Explore the 2026–27 season

Full details of all three concerts, including programmes, performers, venues and ticket information, are available on the Sheffield Chamber Orchestra website. Season Tickets are on sale now.

We look forward to welcoming you to the 2026–27 season and sharing another year of live orchestral music with audiences across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.