Watchdog Sues Kushner Over Unconfirmed Role as Trump Envoy
(MENAFN) A government watchdog group has taken legal action against Jared Kushner, alleging the son-in-law of President Donald Trump is wielding substantial federal power as a diplomatic envoy without Senate confirmation or the financial disclosures required of senior officials.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed suit Wednesday in federal court in Washington. The group says Kushner has been involved in sensitive US diplomacy tied to conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia, and Iran.
CREW contends that Kushner’s ongoing role makes him a federal officer in practice. Under the US Constitution, it argues, that status required a formal appointment and Senate confirmation.
“The president’s son-in-law is currently acting with the authority of the United States government, shaping the most serious foreign policy and national security issues facing our nation, and yet, he has not complied with legal requirements to meaningfully assure the public of his competence and fitness, and that he’s putting America’s interests before his private interests,” said CREW President Donald K. Sherman.
The complaint also targets Kushner’s business holdings. According to CREW, he runs Affinity Partners, an investment firm managing more than $6 billion in assets, much of it from foreign backers, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
All three countries have figured prominently in recent Middle East tensions, serving as mediators, targets of hostilities, or in some cases both.
The group is asking the court to bar Kushner from exercising government authority unless he is properly appointed and confirmed, and to order him to file financial disclosures.
The suit lands as Kushner has become an increasingly visible presence in the administration’s foreign-policy push, even though he holds no confirmed government post.
The White House and Kushner had not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of publication.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed suit Wednesday in federal court in Washington. The group says Kushner has been involved in sensitive US diplomacy tied to conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia, and Iran.
CREW contends that Kushner’s ongoing role makes him a federal officer in practice. Under the US Constitution, it argues, that status required a formal appointment and Senate confirmation.
“The president’s son-in-law is currently acting with the authority of the United States government, shaping the most serious foreign policy and national security issues facing our nation, and yet, he has not complied with legal requirements to meaningfully assure the public of his competence and fitness, and that he’s putting America’s interests before his private interests,” said CREW President Donald K. Sherman.
The complaint also targets Kushner’s business holdings. According to CREW, he runs Affinity Partners, an investment firm managing more than $6 billion in assets, much of it from foreign backers, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
All three countries have figured prominently in recent Middle East tensions, serving as mediators, targets of hostilities, or in some cases both.
The group is asking the court to bar Kushner from exercising government authority unless he is properly appointed and confirmed, and to order him to file financial disclosures.
The suit lands as Kushner has become an increasingly visible presence in the administration’s foreign-policy push, even though he holds no confirmed government post.
The White House and Kushner had not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of publication.
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