Eight States Hit OpenAI With Child Safety Lawsuits
(MENAFN) Eight U.S. states sued OpenAI on Wednesday, alleging the company put children at risk with its ChatGPT chatbot and misled parents about how safe the product is.
Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and West Virginia announced their cases at a Wednesday news conference. Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana filed separate suits in their own state courts.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led the charge in a statement released by her office. “OpenAI is hurting kids and they are lying to Iowans,” she said.
Bird went on to accuse the company of projecting a false image of safety. “OpenAI claims ChatGPT is safe while it’s giving dangerous medical advice, encouraging people to hurt others, and coaching people to commit suicide—all while pretending to be their fake friend,” she said. She described the suit as an effort at “protecting our kids and holding OpenAI accountable under our state law.”
West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey charged that the company is endangering children, deceiving parents and breaking state consumer protection laws. “We must do all we can to protect kids,” he said, adding that the chatbot lacks adequate safeguards for conversations about suicide, school shootings and self-harm.
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said OpenAI sold ChatGPT as safe for minors despite what he characterized as serious flaws linked to suicide, violence and other harm. “This lawsuit simply holds OpenAI to the same standards under Nebraska law as any other company,” Hilgers said in a statement posted on X.
The suits ask courts to force OpenAI to follow state consumer protection laws and to end conduct the attorneys general call dangerous and unlawful.
Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and West Virginia announced their cases at a Wednesday news conference. Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana filed separate suits in their own state courts.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led the charge in a statement released by her office. “OpenAI is hurting kids and they are lying to Iowans,” she said.
Bird went on to accuse the company of projecting a false image of safety. “OpenAI claims ChatGPT is safe while it’s giving dangerous medical advice, encouraging people to hurt others, and coaching people to commit suicide—all while pretending to be their fake friend,” she said. She described the suit as an effort at “protecting our kids and holding OpenAI accountable under our state law.”
West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey charged that the company is endangering children, deceiving parents and breaking state consumer protection laws. “We must do all we can to protect kids,” he said, adding that the chatbot lacks adequate safeguards for conversations about suicide, school shootings and self-harm.
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said OpenAI sold ChatGPT as safe for minors despite what he characterized as serious flaws linked to suicide, violence and other harm. “This lawsuit simply holds OpenAI to the same standards under Nebraska law as any other company,” Hilgers said in a statement posted on X.
The suits ask courts to force OpenAI to follow state consumer protection laws and to end conduct the attorneys general call dangerous and unlawful.
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