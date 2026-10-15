Germany Demands Israel Reverse Journalist Ban, More Gaza Aid
(MENAFN) Germany called on Israel on Wednesday to reverse its refusal to let journalist Serena Bilanceri, a correspondent for a Berlin-based daily newspaper, work in the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher addressed the case at a media briefing in Berlin. “We are, of course, aware of Ms. Bilanceri’s case, and we are committed to defending freedom of the press at all times and in all places. This also applies in this specific case regarding Ms. Bilanceri. We take this case very seriously. We are also standing up for her,“ he said.
He confirmed that “high-level talks” are under way with the Israeli government aimed at “finding a solution.”
The newspaper had condemned the move on Monday, after Israel denied Bilanceri a work visa. It described the decision as “a significant infringement on press freedom. “
Hinterseher also pledged Germany’s backing for the paper’s operations in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, saying Berlin is committed “to support taz’s ability to operate” there.
Bilanceri has covered Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories for years and became the paper’s official correspondent in June. She has also been barred from entering Israel. According to the paper, she had run into difficulties on previous trips into and out of the country.
Germany presses Israel on Gaza aid
Hinterseher used the same briefing to urge Israel to let more humanitarian aid into the devastated Gaza Strip.
“We have frequently stated our position, our stance, and our call for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and that remains unchanged. Far too little humanitarian aid is still reaching the Gaza Strip, and we want that to change,” he said.
He again pressed Israel to finally put German army cargo scanners to use at the Eretz border checkpoint. That would clear dual-use goods needed to rebuild housing in Gaza before winter arrives.
Under the ceasefire agreement, 600 trucks of humanitarian aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily. Israel has kept severe limits on supplies entering the enclave, however, and reconstruction of the war-ruined territory has yet to begin.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher addressed the case at a media briefing in Berlin. “We are, of course, aware of Ms. Bilanceri’s case, and we are committed to defending freedom of the press at all times and in all places. This also applies in this specific case regarding Ms. Bilanceri. We take this case very seriously. We are also standing up for her,“ he said.
He confirmed that “high-level talks” are under way with the Israeli government aimed at “finding a solution.”
The newspaper had condemned the move on Monday, after Israel denied Bilanceri a work visa. It described the decision as “a significant infringement on press freedom. “
Hinterseher also pledged Germany’s backing for the paper’s operations in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, saying Berlin is committed “to support taz’s ability to operate” there.
Bilanceri has covered Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories for years and became the paper’s official correspondent in June. She has also been barred from entering Israel. According to the paper, she had run into difficulties on previous trips into and out of the country.
Germany presses Israel on Gaza aid
Hinterseher used the same briefing to urge Israel to let more humanitarian aid into the devastated Gaza Strip.
“We have frequently stated our position, our stance, and our call for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and that remains unchanged. Far too little humanitarian aid is still reaching the Gaza Strip, and we want that to change,” he said.
He again pressed Israel to finally put German army cargo scanners to use at the Eretz border checkpoint. That would clear dual-use goods needed to rebuild housing in Gaza before winter arrives.
Under the ceasefire agreement, 600 trucks of humanitarian aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily. Israel has kept severe limits on supplies entering the enclave, however, and reconstruction of the war-ruined territory has yet to begin.
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