Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast 2026-2030 Tourism, Low-Cost Carriers, And Fuel-Efficient Fleets Drive USD 1.06 Billion Expansion
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial aircraft market in Singapore is projected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2025-2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by Singapore's position as a major aviation hub, continued tourism expansion, rising aerospace and defense investment, and increasing demand for light-weight aircraft.
The report provides comprehensive market size data, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, segmentation, and competitive analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. It also assesses the current market environment and identifies developments expected to shape commercial aviation in Singapore over the coming years.
Strong tourism activity remains a significant contributor to demand for commercial aircraft. As passenger volumes increase and airlines expand route networks, operators are expected to invest in fleet additions, replacements, and modernization. The rising popularity of low-cost carriers is also creating opportunities for aircraft manufacturers, lessors, maintenance providers, and other aviation stakeholders.
Singapore's ongoing investment in aerospace and defense capabilities further strengthens the market outlook. The country's established aviation infrastructure, engineering expertise, and strategic location within APAC support aircraft operations, leasing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. These advantages are expected to encourage continued participation from international manufacturers and aviation service providers.
Demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines is another important market trend. Airlines are prioritizing operating efficiency as they respond to fuel costs, emissions targets, and fleet performance requirements. The growing use of eco-friendly and recycled materials in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance is also expected to generate sizable demand across the commercial aviation value chain.
Market Segmentation
The Singapore commercial aircraft market is segmented by aircraft type, propulsion, application, ownership, and region.
By Aircraft Type
- Narrow-body aircraft Wide-body aircraft Regional aircraft
By Propulsion
- Turbofan Turboprop
By Application
- Passenger Cargo
By Ownership
- Owned Leased
By Region
- APAC Singapore
Narrow-body and Wide-body aircraft demand will be influenced by airline network strategies, passenger traffic, fleet renewal schedules, and the growth of regional and long-haul services. Passenger aviation remains central to the market, while cargo operations continue to benefit from Singapore's role in international trade and logistics. Owned and leased aircraft models provide airlines with different approaches to fleet planning, capital allocation, and operational flexibility.
Competitive Landscape
The report includes a detailed vendor analysis designed to help companies assess their market position and identify future commercial opportunities. Companies covered include AerCap Holdings NV, Airbus SE, ATR Aircraft, Avolon Holdings Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., CDB Aviation, DAE Ltd., De Havilland Aircraft, Embraer SA, Jetcraft Corp., SIA Engineering Co, SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd., ST Engineering Ltd., STS Aviation Group, and The Boeing Co.
Competitive analysis evaluates key market parameters, including pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity. It also reviews the strategies and capabilities of leading aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, engineering businesses, and aviation service providers operating in or serving Singapore.
The research combines primary and secondary information with input from key industry participants. Historical and forecast data are supported by qualitative and quantitative analysis, vendor selection methodology, and evaluation of major industry influencers. This approach provides a reliable assessment of market conditions, upcoming trends, and challenges that could affect growth.
By examining aircraft categories, propulsion systems, applications, ownership structures, and the vendor landscape, the report enables aviation companies, investors, suppliers, and service providers to evaluate the Singapore commercial aircraft market and develop strategies around fleet modernization, sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term expansion.
Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market Gains Momentum as Tourism and Low-cost Carriers Support Growth
The commercial aircraft market in Singapore is positioned for continued development, supported by robust tourism growth, expanding passenger demand and the rising popularity of low-cost carriers. These factors are increasing the need for modern aircraft, leasing services, maintenance capabilities and aviation support solutions across Singapore's established aerospace ecosystem.
Tourism remains a major market driver. Growth in domestic, regional and international travel is encouraging airlines to evaluate fleet expansion, aircraft replacement and network development opportunities. Singapore's role as a leading aviation hub also strengthens its importance within the global commercial aircraft market, particularly as carriers seek to improve connectivity across Asia-Pacific and other high-demand international routes.
The increasing popularity of low-cost carriers is identified as a key market trend. Competitive fares, broader route networks and growing demand for short-haul and medium-haul travel are supporting fleet requirements throughout the region. As these carriers expand their operations, demand is expected to remain strong for fuel-efficient aircraft, flexible leasing arrangements and reliable maintenance and engineering services.
The market includes aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, aviation finance providers, maintenance specialists and aircraft trading organizations. Their combined capabilities support aircraft acquisition, fleet management, technical services, financing, leasing and aftermarket operations. Singapore's infrastructure, skilled aviation workforce and access to regional markets continue to reinforce its standing as an important center for commercial aviation.
Companies recognized as key players in the global commercial aircraft market in Singapore include:
- AerCap Holdings NV Airbus SE ATR Aircraft Avolon Holdings Ltd. BBAM US LP BOC Aviation Ltd. CDB Aviation DAE Ltd. De Havilland Aircraft Embraer SA Jetcraft Corp. SIA Engineering Co SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. ST Engineering Ltd. STS Aviation Group The Boeing Co.
These companies represent a broad range of commercial aviation activities. Aircraft manufacturers contribute established portfolios and production expertise, while leasing and finance providers help airlines manage capital requirements and fleet flexibility. Engineering and maintenance organizations support aircraft availability, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Aircraft trading specialists also play an important role in fleet transitions and secondary market activity.
According to the research analysis, tourism growth is accelerating commercial aircraft market activity by supporting higher passenger volumes and broader airline operations. The resulting demand is influencing purchasing, leasing, maintenance and fleet planning decisions. At the same time, the continued expansion of low-cost carriers is reshaping competitive strategies and encouraging operators to prioritize aircraft efficiency, utilization and route flexibility.
The market report was developed through an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary inputs included insights from key industry participants, while secondary information supported the evaluation of market conditions, competitive activity and emerging commercial aircraft trends. This methodology provides a balanced assessment of the factors influencing the Singapore aviation sector.
In addition to examining market growth drivers and trends, the study presents a comprehensive review of the commercial aircraft vendor landscape. It includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, offering insight into their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The report also assesses how manufacturers, lessors, engineering companies and aviation service providers are positioned within a competitive and evolving market.
Overall, Singapore's strategic location, strong aerospace capabilities and established aviation infrastructure provide a solid foundation for future market activity. Tourism growth and the continued rise of low-cost carriers are expected to remain influential, creating opportunities for commercial aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, maintenance providers and other aviation businesses serving Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Propulsion Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Application Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Singapore: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Singapore: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.2 Aircraft Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Aircraft Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.3 Propulsion segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Propulsion Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.4 Application segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Application Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.5 Ownership segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Ownership Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore
6.2 Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Aircraft Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Aircraft Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type
- Chart on Comparison by Aircraft Type Data Table on Comparison by Aircraft Type
8.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type
- Market opportunity by Aircraft Type ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Aircraft Type ($ million)
9 Market Segmentation by Propulsion
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on Propulsion - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Propulsion - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by Propulsion
- Chart on Comparison by Propulsion Data Table on Comparison by Propulsion
9.3 Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Turbofan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turbofan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Turboprop - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turboprop - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 Market opportunity by Propulsion
- Market opportunity by Propulsion ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Propulsion ($ million)
10 Market Segmentation by Application
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by Application
- Chart on Comparison by Application Data Table on Comparison by Application
10.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 Cargo - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Cargo - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Cargo - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Cargo - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cargo - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Market opportunity by Application ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
11 Market Segmentation by Ownership
11.1 Market segments
- Chart on Ownership - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
11.2 Comparison by Ownership
- Chart on Comparison by Ownership Data Table on Comparison by Ownership
11.3 Owned - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Owned - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Owned - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Owned - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Owned - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
11.4 Leased - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Leased - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Leased - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Leased - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Leased - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
11.5 Market opportunity by Ownership
- Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)
12 Customer Landscape
12.1 Customer landscape overview
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
13.1 Market drivers
- Robust growth in tourism is expediting market growth Increasing investments in aerospace and defense Rising need for light-weight aircraft is augmenting market growth
13.2 Market challenges
- Time-consuming aircraft manufacturing process Delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations Stringent regulations on aircraft manufacturing
13.3 Market opportunities
- Rising popularity of low-cost carriers Demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines Rise in use of eco-friendly and recycled materials
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
15 Competitive Analysis
15.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
15.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
15.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
15.4 AerCap Holdings NV
- AerCap Holdings NV - Overview AerCap Holdings NV - Product / Service AerCap Holdings NV - Key offerings SWOT
15.5 Airbus SE
- Airbus SE - Overview Airbus SE - Business segments Airbus SE - Key news Airbus SE - Key offerings Airbus SE - Segment focus SWOT
15.6 ATR Aircraft
- ATR Aircraft - Overview ATR Aircraft - Product / Service ATR Aircraft - Key offerings SWOT
15.7 Avolon Holdings Ltd.
- Avolon Holdings Ltd. - Overview Avolon Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service Avolon Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT
15.8 BBAM US LP
- BBAM US LP - Overview BBAM US LP - Product / Service BBAM US LP - Key offerings SWOT
15.9 BOC Aviation Ltd.
- BOC Aviation Ltd. - Overview BOC Aviation Ltd. - Product / Service BOC Aviation Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT
15.10 CDB Aviation
- CDB Aviation - Overview CDB Aviation - Product / Service CDB Aviation - Key offerings SWOT
15.11 DAE Ltd.
- DAE Ltd. - Overview DAE Ltd. - Product / Service DAE Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT
15.12 Embraer SA
- Embraer SA - Overview Embraer SA - Business segments Embraer SA - Key news Embraer SA - Key offerings Embraer SA - Segment focus SWOT
15.13 Jetcraft Corp.
- Jetcraft Corp. - Overview Jetcraft Corp. - Product / Service Jetcraft Corp. - Key offerings SWOT
15.14 SIA Engineering Co
- SIA Engineering Co - Overview SIA Engineering Co - Product / Service SIA Engineering Co - Key offerings SWOT
15.15 SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd.
- SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. - Overview SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. - Product / Service SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT
15.16 ST Engineering Ltd.
- ST Engineering Ltd. - Overview ST Engineering Ltd. - Business segments ST Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings ST Engineering Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT
15.17 STS Aviation Group
- STS Aviation Group - Overview STS Aviation Group - Product / Service STS Aviation Group - Key offerings SWOT
15.18 The Boeing Co.
- The Boeing Co. - Overview The Boeing Co. - Business segments The Boeing Co. - Key news The Boeing Co. - Key offerings The Boeing Co. - Segment focus SWOT
16 Appendix
16.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Currency conversion rates for US$
16.4 Research methodology
- Research methodology
16.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
16.6 Data validation
- Data validation
16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Validation techniques employed for market sizing
16.8 Data synthesis
- Data synthesis
16.9 360 degree market analysis
- 360 degree market analysis
16.10 List of abbreviations
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [179]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AerCap Holdings NV Airbus SE ATR Aircraft Avolon Holdings Ltd. BBAM US LP BOC Aviation Ltd. CDB Aviation DAE Ltd. De Havilland Aircraft Embraer SA Jetcraft Corp. SIA Engineering Co SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. ST Engineering Ltd. STS Aviation Group The Boeing Co.
For more information about this report visit
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