Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market Size, Share, And Growth Forecast 2026-2030 Tourism, Low-Cost Carriers, And Fuel-Efficient Fleets Drive USD 1.06 Billion Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tourism, aerospace investment and low-cost carriers drive demand, while fuel-efficient engines, light-weight aircraft and eco-friendly materials create growth opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial aircraft market in Singapore is projected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2025-2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by Singapore's position as a major aviation hub, continued tourism expansion, rising aerospace and defense investment, and increasing demand for light-weight aircraft.

The report provides comprehensive market size data, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, segmentation, and competitive analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. It also assesses the current market environment and identifies developments expected to shape commercial aviation in Singapore over the coming years.

Strong tourism activity remains a significant contributor to demand for commercial aircraft. As passenger volumes increase and airlines expand route networks, operators are expected to invest in fleet additions, replacements, and modernization. The rising popularity of low-cost carriers is also creating opportunities for aircraft manufacturers, lessors, maintenance providers, and other aviation stakeholders.

Singapore's ongoing investment in aerospace and defense capabilities further strengthens the market outlook. The country's established aviation infrastructure, engineering expertise, and strategic location within APAC support aircraft operations, leasing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. These advantages are expected to encourage continued participation from international manufacturers and aviation service providers.

Demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines is another important market trend. Airlines are prioritizing operating efficiency as they respond to fuel costs, emissions targets, and fleet performance requirements. The growing use of eco-friendly and recycled materials in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance is also expected to generate sizable demand across the commercial aviation value chain.

Market Segmentation

The Singapore commercial aircraft market is segmented by aircraft type, propulsion, application, ownership, and region.

By Aircraft Type



Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft Regional aircraft

By Propulsion



Turbofan Turboprop

By Application



Passenger Cargo

By Ownership



Owned Leased

By Region



APAC Singapore

Narrow-body and Wide-body aircraft demand will be influenced by airline network strategies, passenger traffic, fleet renewal schedules, and the growth of regional and long-haul services. Passenger aviation remains central to the market, while cargo operations continue to benefit from Singapore's role in international trade and logistics. Owned and leased aircraft models provide airlines with different approaches to fleet planning, capital allocation, and operational flexibility.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed vendor analysis designed to help companies assess their market position and identify future commercial opportunities. Companies covered include AerCap Holdings NV, Airbus SE, ATR Aircraft, Avolon Holdings Ltd., BBAM US LP, BOC Aviation Ltd., CDB Aviation, DAE Ltd., De Havilland Aircraft, Embraer SA, Jetcraft Corp., SIA Engineering Co, SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd., ST Engineering Ltd., STS Aviation Group, and The Boeing Co.

Competitive analysis evaluates key market parameters, including pricing, profitability, competition, and promotional activity. It also reviews the strategies and capabilities of leading aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, engineering businesses, and aviation service providers operating in or serving Singapore.

The research combines primary and secondary information with input from key industry participants. Historical and forecast data are supported by qualitative and quantitative analysis, vendor selection methodology, and evaluation of major industry influencers. This approach provides a reliable assessment of market conditions, upcoming trends, and challenges that could affect growth.

By examining aircraft categories, propulsion systems, applications, ownership structures, and the vendor landscape, the report enables aviation companies, investors, suppliers, and service providers to evaluate the Singapore commercial aircraft market and develop strategies around fleet modernization, sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term expansion.

Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market Gains Momentum as Tourism and Low-cost Carriers Support Growth

The commercial aircraft market in Singapore is positioned for continued development, supported by robust tourism growth, expanding passenger demand and the rising popularity of low-cost carriers. These factors are increasing the need for modern aircraft, leasing services, maintenance capabilities and aviation support solutions across Singapore's established aerospace ecosystem.

Tourism remains a major market driver. Growth in domestic, regional and international travel is encouraging airlines to evaluate fleet expansion, aircraft replacement and network development opportunities. Singapore's role as a leading aviation hub also strengthens its importance within the global commercial aircraft market, particularly as carriers seek to improve connectivity across Asia-Pacific and other high-demand international routes.

The increasing popularity of low-cost carriers is identified as a key market trend. Competitive fares, broader route networks and growing demand for short-haul and medium-haul travel are supporting fleet requirements throughout the region. As these carriers expand their operations, demand is expected to remain strong for fuel-efficient aircraft, flexible leasing arrangements and reliable maintenance and engineering services.

The market includes aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, aviation finance providers, maintenance specialists and aircraft trading organizations. Their combined capabilities support aircraft acquisition, fleet management, technical services, financing, leasing and aftermarket operations. Singapore's infrastructure, skilled aviation workforce and access to regional markets continue to reinforce its standing as an important center for commercial aviation.

Companies recognized as key players in the global commercial aircraft market in Singapore include:



AerCap Holdings NV

Airbus SE

ATR Aircraft

Avolon Holdings Ltd.

BBAM US LP

BOC Aviation Ltd.

CDB Aviation

DAE Ltd.

De Havilland Aircraft

Embraer SA

Jetcraft Corp.

SIA Engineering Co

SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd.

ST Engineering Ltd.

STS Aviation Group The Boeing Co.

These companies represent a broad range of commercial aviation activities. Aircraft manufacturers contribute established portfolios and production expertise, while leasing and finance providers help airlines manage capital requirements and fleet flexibility. Engineering and maintenance organizations support aircraft availability, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Aircraft trading specialists also play an important role in fleet transitions and secondary market activity.

According to the research analysis, tourism growth is accelerating commercial aircraft market activity by supporting higher passenger volumes and broader airline operations. The resulting demand is influencing purchasing, leasing, maintenance and fleet planning decisions. At the same time, the continued expansion of low-cost carriers is reshaping competitive strategies and encouraging operators to prioritize aircraft efficiency, utilization and route flexibility.

The market report was developed through an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary inputs included insights from key industry participants, while secondary information supported the evaluation of market conditions, competitive activity and emerging commercial aircraft trends. This methodology provides a balanced assessment of the factors influencing the Singapore aviation sector.

In addition to examining market growth drivers and trends, the study presents a comprehensive review of the commercial aircraft vendor landscape. It includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, offering insight into their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The report also assesses how manufacturers, lessors, engineering companies and aviation service providers are positioned within a competitive and evolving market.

Overall, Singapore's strategic location, strong aerospace capabilities and established aviation infrastructure provide a solid foundation for future market activity. Tourism growth and the continued rise of low-cost carriers are expected to remain influential, creating opportunities for commercial aircraft manufacturers, leasing companies, maintenance providers and other aviation businesses serving Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Propulsion

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Singapore: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Singapore: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.2 Aircraft Type segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Aircraft Type Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.3 Propulsion segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Propulsion Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.4 Application segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Application Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.5 Ownership segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Ownership Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore

6.2 Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Aircraft Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Aircraft Type - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type



Chart on Comparison by Aircraft Type Data Table on Comparison by Aircraft Type

8.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Narrow-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Wide-body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type



Market opportunity by Aircraft Type ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Aircraft Type ($ million)

9 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

9.1 Market segments



Chart on Propulsion - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Propulsion - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by Propulsion



Chart on Comparison by Propulsion Data Table on Comparison by Propulsion

9.3 Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Turbofan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turbofan - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Turboprop - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Turboprop - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by Propulsion



Market opportunity by Propulsion ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Propulsion ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Application

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Application - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Application



Chart on Comparison by Application Data Table on Comparison by Application

10.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 Cargo - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Cargo - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Cargo - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Cargo - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cargo - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 Market opportunity by Application



Market opportunity by Application ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

11 Market Segmentation by Ownership

11.1 Market segments



Chart on Ownership - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

11.2 Comparison by Ownership



Chart on Comparison by Ownership Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

11.3 Owned - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Owned - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Owned - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Owned - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Owned - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

11.4 Leased - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Leased - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Leased - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Leased - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Leased - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

11.5 Market opportunity by Ownership



Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)

12 Customer Landscape

12.1 Customer landscape overview

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

13.1 Market drivers



Robust growth in tourism is expediting market growth

Increasing investments in aerospace and defense Rising need for light-weight aircraft is augmenting market growth

13.2 Market challenges



Time-consuming aircraft manufacturing process

Delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations Stringent regulations on aircraft manufacturing

13.3 Market opportunities



Rising popularity of low-cost carriers

Demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines Rise in use of eco-friendly and recycled materials

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

15.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

15.4 AerCap Holdings NV



AerCap Holdings NV - Overview

AerCap Holdings NV - Product / Service

AerCap Holdings NV - Key offerings SWOT

15.5 Airbus SE



Airbus SE - Overview

Airbus SE - Business segments

Airbus SE - Key news

Airbus SE - Key offerings

Airbus SE - Segment focus SWOT

15.6 ATR Aircraft



ATR Aircraft - Overview

ATR Aircraft - Product / Service

ATR Aircraft - Key offerings SWOT

15.7 Avolon Holdings Ltd.



Avolon Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Avolon Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service

Avolon Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT

15.8 BBAM US LP



BBAM US LP - Overview

BBAM US LP - Product / Service

BBAM US LP - Key offerings SWOT

15.9 BOC Aviation Ltd.



BOC Aviation Ltd. - Overview

BOC Aviation Ltd. - Product / Service

BOC Aviation Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT

15.10 CDB Aviation



CDB Aviation - Overview

CDB Aviation - Product / Service

CDB Aviation - Key offerings SWOT

15.11 DAE Ltd.



DAE Ltd. - Overview

DAE Ltd. - Product / Service

DAE Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT

15.12 Embraer SA



Embraer SA - Overview

Embraer SA - Business segments

Embraer SA - Key news

Embraer SA - Key offerings

Embraer SA - Segment focus SWOT

15.13 Jetcraft Corp.



Jetcraft Corp. - Overview

Jetcraft Corp. - Product / Service

Jetcraft Corp. - Key offerings SWOT

15.14 SIA Engineering Co



SIA Engineering Co - Overview

SIA Engineering Co - Product / Service

SIA Engineering Co - Key offerings SWOT

15.15 SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd.



SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. - Overview

SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. - Product / Service

SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd. - Key offerings SWOT

15.16 ST Engineering Ltd.



ST Engineering Ltd. - Overview

ST Engineering Ltd. - Business segments

ST Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

ST Engineering Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT

15.17 STS Aviation Group



STS Aviation Group - Overview

STS Aviation Group - Product / Service

STS Aviation Group - Key offerings SWOT

15.18 The Boeing Co.



The Boeing Co. - Overview

The Boeing Co. - Business segments

The Boeing Co. - Key news

The Boeing Co. - Key offerings

The Boeing Co. - Segment focus SWOT

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

Research methodology

16.5 Data procurement

Information sources

16.6 Data validation

Data validation

16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

16.8 Data synthesis

Data synthesis

16.9 360 degree market analysis

360 degree market analysis

16.10 List of abbreviations

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [179]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AerCap Holdings NV

Airbus SE

ATR Aircraft

Avolon Holdings Ltd.

BBAM US LP

BOC Aviation Ltd.

CDB Aviation

DAE Ltd.

De Havilland Aircraft

Embraer SA

Jetcraft Corp.

SIA Engineering Co

SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd.

ST Engineering Ltd.

STS Aviation Group The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit

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