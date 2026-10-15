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U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.1 Billion As Minimally Invasive Surgery Expands


Date: 2026-10-15 05:02:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies focus on minimally invasive tools, ergonomic portfolios, R&D, and clinic and distributor partnerships to improve access and expand market reach.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market was valued at USD 598.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by the increasing population of companion animals and livestock, higher veterinary healthcare spending, and continued investment in advanced animal care infrastructure.

The rising prevalence of chronic animal health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and joint disorders, is increasing the need for surgical treatment. As veterinary hospitals and clinics manage more complex cases, demand is growing for precision instruments, minimally invasive technologies, and specialized surgical products that improve procedural efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Expansion of the U.S. veterinary healthcare network is also strengthening demand for forceps, scalpel components, suturing devices, towel clamps, needle holders, and related products. The growing number of veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and trained professionals is improving access to advanced procedures across the country. Collaborations among veterinary care providers, manufacturers, and distributors are further supporting product availability, technology adoption, and market penetration.

Sutures and Staplers Lead Product Demand

The sutures and staplers segment generated USD 143.3 million in 2025, maintaining a leading position in the U.S. veterinary surgical instruments market. Segment growth reflects the essential role of wound closure products in routine care and complex surgical interventions. Sutures remain widely used because of their adaptability, affordability, and suitability for different tissue types. Surgical staplers are gaining adoption as veterinary providers seek faster closure methods and more efficient workflows, particularly in high-volume surgical environments.

Companion Animals Account for the Largest Market Share

The companion animals segment represented 61.1% of the market in 2025. Its strong position is driven by rising pet adoption, a large population of dogs and cats, and greater household willingness to invest in veterinary care. Increased spending on diagnostics, surgery, preventive services, and chronic disease management is creating sustained demand for veterinary surgical equipment. Growing awareness of treatment options and improved access to specialty care are also encouraging pet owners to pursue advanced procedures.

South Atlantic Region Holds 22.8% Share

The South Atlantic Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market accounted for 22.8% of U.S. revenue in 2025. Regional performance is supported by high pet ownership, substantial animal healthcare spending, and a well-established network of veterinary clinics and specialized hospitals. The increasing availability of veterinary professionals and broader adoption of advanced surgical procedures are expected to maintain demand throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Industry include Arthrex, Avante Animal Health, B. Braun Vet Care, BMT Medizintechnik, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Eickemeyer, GerMedUSA, Integra LifeSciences, Jorgensen Laboratories, Medtronic, Neogen Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS, Smiths Medical, Surgical Holdings, Vimian Group, and World Precision Instruments.

Market participants are investing in advanced surgical technologies, precision instruments, and minimally invasive solutions. Product development efforts increasingly emphasize ergonomically designed, high-durability equipment for demanding veterinary procedures. Strategic partnerships with hospitals, clinics, and distribution networks are improving market access, while research and development initiatives are focused on innovative and cost-effective products that address evolving clinical requirements.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, product and animal segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product development, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 234
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $598.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1100 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2%
Regions Covered United States


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research approach
1.3 Quality commitments
1.3.1 GMI AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.3.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.4 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.6.1.1 Sources
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Revenue share analysis
1.7.2 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Zonal trends
2.2.2 Product trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 Animal type trends
2.2.5 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing animal healthcare expenditure
3.2.1.2 Rising awareness about various animal health conditions
3.2.1.3 High adoption of pet insurance in the country
3.2.1.4 Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of veterinary surgeries
3.2.2.2 Risk of post-surgical complications
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Shift toward minimally invasive surgery (MIS)
3.2.3.2 Technological advancements in veterinary surgical instruments
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6 Pricing trend analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.1 Historical price trend analysis
3.6.2 Pricing analysis, by product
3.7 Investment & funding analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.7.1 Venture capital & private equity activity
3.7.2 Strategic investments by key players
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Pet population, by country, 2025
3.10 Impact of AI and Gen AI on the market
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Sutures and staplers
5.3 Forceps
5.4 Scalpels
5.5 Surgical scissors
5.6 Hooks and retractors
5.7 Trocars and cannulas
5.8 Electro-surgery instruments
5.9 Other products
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Animal Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Companion animals
6.2.1 Dogs
6.2.2 Cats
6.2.3 Horses
6.2.4 Other companion animals
6.3 Livestock animals
6.3.1 Cattle
6.3.2 Sheep and goats
6.3.3 Swine
6.3.4 Poultry
6.4 Exotic and zoo animals
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Soft tissue surgery
7.3 Sterilization surgery
7.4 Dental surgery
7.5 Orthopedic surgery
7.6 Ophthalmic surgery
7.7 Other applications
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Veterinary hospitals
8.3 Veterinary clinics
8.4 Academic and research institutes
8.5 Other end users
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Zone, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North East
9.2.1 Connecticut
9.2.2 Maine
9.2.3 Massachusetts
9.2.4 New Hampshire
9.2.5 Rhode Island
9.2.6 Vermont
9.2.7 New Jersey
9.2.8 New York
9.2.9 Pennsylvania
9.3 East North Central
9.3.1 Wisconsin
9.3.2 Michigan
9.3.3 Illinois
9.3.4 Indiana
9.3.5 Ohio
9.4 West North Central
9.4.1 North Dakota
9.4.2 South Dakota
9.4.3 Nebraska
9.4.4 Kansas
9.4.5 Minnesota
9.4.6 Iowa
9.4.7 Missouri
9.5 South Atlantic
9.5.1 Delaware
9.5.2 Maryland
9.5.3 District of Columbia
9.5.4 Virginia
9.5.5 West Virginia
9.5.6 North Carolina
9.5.7 South Carolina
9.5.8 Georgia
9.5.9 Florida
9.6 East South Central
9.6.1 Kentucky
9.6.2 Tennessee
9.6.3 Mississippi
9.6.4 Alabama
9.7 West South Central
9.7.1 Oklahoma
9.7.2 Texas
9.7.3 Arkansas
9.7.4 Louisiana
9.8 Mountain States
9.8.1 Idaho
9.8.2 Montana
9.8.3 Wyoming
9.8.4 Nevada
9.8.5 Utah
9.8.6 Colorado
9.8.7 Arizona
9.8.8 New Mexico
9.9 Pacific Central
9.9.1 California
9.9.2 Alaska
9.9.3 Hawaii
9.9.4 Oregon
9.9.5 Washington
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Arthrex
10.2 Avante Animal Health (Avante Health Solutions)
10.3 B. Braun Vet Care
10.4 BMT Medizintechnik
10.5 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
10.6 Eickemeyer
10.7 GerMedUSA
10.8 Integra LifeSciences
10.9 Jorgensen Laboratories
10.10 Medtronic
10.11 Neogen Corporation
10.12 Sklar Surgical Instruments
10.13 STERIS
10.14 Smiths Medical
10.15 Surgical Holdings
10.16 Vimian Group
10.17 World Precision Instruments
For more information about this report visit

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