U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.1 Billion As Minimally Invasive Surgery Expands

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market was valued at USD 598.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by the increasing population of companion animals and livestock, higher veterinary healthcare spending, and continued investment in advanced animal care infrastructure.

The rising prevalence of chronic animal health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and joint disorders, is increasing the need for surgical treatment. As veterinary hospitals and clinics manage more complex cases, demand is growing for precision instruments, minimally invasive technologies, and specialized surgical products that improve procedural efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Expansion of the U.S. veterinary healthcare network is also strengthening demand for forceps, scalpel components, suturing devices, towel clamps, needle holders, and related products. The growing number of veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and trained professionals is improving access to advanced procedures across the country. Collaborations among veterinary care providers, manufacturers, and distributors are further supporting product availability, technology adoption, and market penetration.

Sutures and Staplers Lead Product Demand

The sutures and staplers segment generated USD 143.3 million in 2025, maintaining a leading position in the U.S. veterinary surgical instruments market. Segment growth reflects the essential role of wound closure products in routine care and complex surgical interventions. Sutures remain widely used because of their adaptability, affordability, and suitability for different tissue types. Surgical staplers are gaining adoption as veterinary providers seek faster closure methods and more efficient workflows, particularly in high-volume surgical environments.

Companion Animals Account for the Largest Market Share

The companion animals segment represented 61.1% of the market in 2025. Its strong position is driven by rising pet adoption, a large population of dogs and cats, and greater household willingness to invest in veterinary care. Increased spending on diagnostics, surgery, preventive services, and chronic disease management is creating sustained demand for veterinary surgical equipment. Growing awareness of treatment options and improved access to specialty care are also encouraging pet owners to pursue advanced procedures.

South Atlantic Region Holds 22.8% Share

The South Atlantic Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market accounted for 22.8% of U.S. revenue in 2025. Regional performance is supported by high pet ownership, substantial animal healthcare spending, and a well-established network of veterinary clinics and specialized hospitals. The increasing availability of veterinary professionals and broader adoption of advanced surgical procedures are expected to maintain demand throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Industry include Arthrex, Avante Animal Health, B. Braun Vet Care, BMT Medizintechnik, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Eickemeyer, GerMedUSA, Integra LifeSciences, Jorgensen Laboratories, Medtronic, Neogen Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS, Smiths Medical, Surgical Holdings, Vimian Group, and World Precision Instruments.

Market participants are investing in advanced surgical technologies, precision instruments, and minimally invasive solutions. Product development efforts increasingly emphasize ergonomically designed, high-durability equipment for demanding veterinary procedures. Strategic partnerships with hospitals, clinics, and distribution networks are improving market access, while research and development initiatives are focused on innovative and cost-effective products that address evolving clinical requirements.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product and animal segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product development, and SWOT analysis

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