U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.1 Billion As Minimally Invasive Surgery Expands
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|234
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$598.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1100 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research approach
1.3 Quality commitments
1.3.1 GMI AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.3.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.4 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.6.1.1 Sources
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Revenue share analysis
1.7.2 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Zonal trends
2.2.2 Product trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 Animal type trends
2.2.5 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing animal healthcare expenditure
3.2.1.2 Rising awareness about various animal health conditions
3.2.1.3 High adoption of pet insurance in the country
3.2.1.4 Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of veterinary surgeries
3.2.2.2 Risk of post-surgical complications
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Shift toward minimally invasive surgery (MIS)
3.2.3.2 Technological advancements in veterinary surgical instruments
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6 Pricing trend analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.1 Historical price trend analysis
3.6.2 Pricing analysis, by product
3.7 Investment & funding analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.7.1 Venture capital & private equity activity
3.7.2 Strategic investments by key players
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Pet population, by country, 2025
3.10 Impact of AI and Gen AI on the market
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Sutures and staplers
5.3 Forceps
5.4 Scalpels
5.5 Surgical scissors
5.6 Hooks and retractors
5.7 Trocars and cannulas
5.8 Electro-surgery instruments
5.9 Other products
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Animal Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Companion animals
6.2.1 Dogs
6.2.2 Cats
6.2.3 Horses
6.2.4 Other companion animals
6.3 Livestock animals
6.3.1 Cattle
6.3.2 Sheep and goats
6.3.3 Swine
6.3.4 Poultry
6.4 Exotic and zoo animals
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Soft tissue surgery
7.3 Sterilization surgery
7.4 Dental surgery
7.5 Orthopedic surgery
7.6 Ophthalmic surgery
7.7 Other applications
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Veterinary hospitals
8.3 Veterinary clinics
8.4 Academic and research institutes
8.5 Other end users
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Zone, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North East
9.2.1 Connecticut
9.2.2 Maine
9.2.3 Massachusetts
9.2.4 New Hampshire
9.2.5 Rhode Island
9.2.6 Vermont
9.2.7 New Jersey
9.2.8 New York
9.2.9 Pennsylvania
9.3 East North Central
9.3.1 Wisconsin
9.3.2 Michigan
9.3.3 Illinois
9.3.4 Indiana
9.3.5 Ohio
9.4 West North Central
9.4.1 North Dakota
9.4.2 South Dakota
9.4.3 Nebraska
9.4.4 Kansas
9.4.5 Minnesota
9.4.6 Iowa
9.4.7 Missouri
9.5 South Atlantic
9.5.1 Delaware
9.5.2 Maryland
9.5.3 District of Columbia
9.5.4 Virginia
9.5.5 West Virginia
9.5.6 North Carolina
9.5.7 South Carolina
9.5.8 Georgia
9.5.9 Florida
9.6 East South Central
9.6.1 Kentucky
9.6.2 Tennessee
9.6.3 Mississippi
9.6.4 Alabama
9.7 West South Central
9.7.1 Oklahoma
9.7.2 Texas
9.7.3 Arkansas
9.7.4 Louisiana
9.8 Mountain States
9.8.1 Idaho
9.8.2 Montana
9.8.3 Wyoming
9.8.4 Nevada
9.8.5 Utah
9.8.6 Colorado
9.8.7 Arizona
9.8.8 New Mexico
9.9 Pacific Central
9.9.1 California
9.9.2 Alaska
9.9.3 Hawaii
9.9.4 Oregon
9.9.5 Washington
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Arthrex
10.2 Avante Animal Health (Avante Health Solutions)
10.3 B. Braun Vet Care
10.4 BMT Medizintechnik
10.5 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
10.6 Eickemeyer
10.7 GerMedUSA
10.8 Integra LifeSciences
10.9 Jorgensen Laboratories
10.10 Medtronic
10.11 Neogen Corporation
10.12 Sklar Surgical Instruments
10.13 STERIS
10.14 Smiths Medical
10.15 Surgical Holdings
10.16 Vimian Group
10.17 World Precision Instruments
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