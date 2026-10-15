Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI And Value-Based Care Propel Market To USD 93.4 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$93.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Business trends
2.2.2 Component trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 End use trends
2.2.5 Regional trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic disease
3.2.1.2 Rising demand for cost containment
3.2.1.3 Expansion of quality-of-care delivery
3.2.1.4 Growing popularity of digital therapeutics
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns
3.2.2.2 Lack of skilled IT professionals
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increasing shift toward preventive and value-based care
3.2.3.2 Expansion of combination therapy models
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Technology landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.4.1 Current technological trends
3.4.2 Emerging technologies
3.5 Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.5.1 North America
3.5.2 Europe
3.5.3 Asia-Pacific
3.5.4 Latin America
3.5.5 Middle East and Africa
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
3.8 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market (Driven by primary research)
3.9 Investment & funding analysis
3.10 Future market trends
3.11 FDA-cleared digital therapeutics landscape
3.11.1 Limited FDA-cleared product availability
3.11.2 Key FDA-cleared products & players
3.11.3 Gap between wellness apps & regulated DTx
3.12 Reimbursement landscape
3.12.1 Payer coverage challenges
3.12.2 Employer-sponsored vs payer-reimbursed models
3.12.3 Germany DiGA reimbursement framework
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis (Driven by primary research)
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Software
5.2.1 On-premises
5.2.2 Cloud-based
5.3 Hardware
5.3.1 Wearable devices
5.3.2 Sensors and monitoring devices
5.3.3 Other devices
5.4 Services
5.4.1 Consulting and integration
5.4.2 Training and education
5.4.3 Other services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Diabetes
6.3 Obesity
6.4 Cardiovascular
6.5 Mental & behavior health
6.6 Hypertension
6.7 Insomnia
6.8 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Healthcare providers
7.2.1 Hospitals
7.2.2 Clinics
7.2.3 Telehealth platforms
7.3 Payers
7.4 Patients
7.5 Other end users
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Akili Interactive
9.2 AmerisourceBergen
9.3 Better Therapeutics
9.4 Big Health
9.5 Click Therapeutics
9.6 DarioHealth
9.7 Kaia Health
9.8 Omada Health
9.9 Orexo
9.10 Otsuka Holdings
9.11 Propeller Health
9.12 Sidekick Health
9.13 Teladoc Health
9.14 Virta Health
9.15 WellDoc
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