(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVEN VCT PLC

Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2026 ProVen VCT plc (the“Company”) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2026. Financial Summary

31 August 2026 31 August 2025 28 February 2026 Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 60.0p 62.6p 60.5p Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation* 92.35p 89.25p 90.75p Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid*) 152.35p 151.85p 151.25p Net assets (£'000) 178,371 176,534 173,488

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5p per share which will be paid on 20 November 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 23 October 2026. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.5% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2026, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.6p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company's NAV per share.

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: .

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820