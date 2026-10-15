Proven VCT Plc: Half-Yearly Report
|31 August 2026
|31 August 2025
|28 February 2026
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|60.0p
|62.6p
|60.5p
|Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation*
|92.35p
|89.25p
|90.75p
|Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid*)
|152.35p
|151.85p
|151.25p
|Net assets (£'000)
|178,371
|176,534
|173,488
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividend
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5p per share which will be paid on 20 November 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 23 October 2026. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.5% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2026, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.6p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company's NAV per share.
The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: .
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment