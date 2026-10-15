Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.08 Billion As Premium Cycling And E-Bike Upgrades Accelerate


Date: 2026-10-15 05:02:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through direct-to-consumer sales, cost-efficient manufacturing, product innovation, strategic partnerships, wider distribution and stronger after-sales service.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market was valued at USD 711.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%. Market growth is supported by rising participation in competitive cycling, road cycling, endurance events, and recreational riding, alongside increasing demand for lightweight, aerodynamic, and high-performance bicycle components.

Carbon fiber bike wheelsets are gaining traction as cyclists seek improved acceleration, climbing performance, energy efficiency, responsiveness, and ride quality. Growing consumer interest in premium bicycles and advanced wheel designs is encouraging manufacturers to invest in material engineering, structural strength, durability, and aerodynamic optimization. Modern tire compatibility is also influencing purchasing decisions as riders prioritize comfort, reliability, and performance across different terrains and riding conditions.

Clincher Carbon Wheelsets Maintain Leading Market Share

The clincher carbon wheelsets segment accounted for 45% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2026 and 2035. Demand is being driven by user-friendly installation, broad tire compatibility, and lower maintenance requirements compared with alternative wheel systems. These characteristics make clincher wheelsets suitable for performance-focused riding, long-distance cycling, and everyday recreational use.

Manufacturers are enhancing rim durability, braking efficiency, and thermal performance to improve rider safety and product reliability. The segment's combination of convenience, versatility, and competitive performance is expected to sustain adoption among both experienced cyclists and riders upgrading to premium bicycle components.

Offline Distribution Remains Important for High-Value Purchases

The offline distribution segment held a 57.8% share of the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2035. Specialty cycling stores and authorized dealers continue to play a significant role because buyers often prefer to inspect premium components before purchase.

Physical retailers strengthen customer confidence through expert guidance, product demonstrations, personalized recommendations, proper fitting, maintenance assistance, and post-purchase support. Although digital sales channels are expanding, in-store service remains influential for consumers evaluating compatibility, performance characteristics, and long-term product value.

U.S. Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market Expands

The U.S. Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market reached USD 173.4 million in 2025. Expansion is being fueled by a growing community of cycling enthusiasts, endurance riders, and performance-focused consumers seeking lightweight and aerodynamically optimized equipment. Interest in multiple cycling formats is also increasing demand for durable and adaptable wheelsets capable of performing across varied road and terrain conditions.

Direct-to-consumer sales models are becoming increasingly important in the U.S., enabling manufacturers to improve product accessibility, offer competitive pricing, gather customer insights, and establish stronger brand relationships. This channel is expected to complement established specialty retail networks as purchasing behavior continues to evolve.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key participants in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market include Campagnolo, DT Swiss, ENVE Composites, Fulcrum Wheels, Hunt Bike Wheels, Light Bicycle, Mavic, Reynolds Cycling, Roval, and Zipp. These companies are investing in research and development to reduce wheel weight, strengthen structural performance, improve aerodynamics, and enhance durability.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are helping manufacturers broaden product portfolios and reach new customer segments. Companies are also refining manufacturing processes to improve cost efficiency while maintaining premium quality standards. Expanded distribution networks, direct-to-consumer strategies, and stronger after-sales service capabilities are expected to support customer retention and long-term competitiveness.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 280
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $711.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1080 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.3 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.4 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Wheelset
2.2.3 Bike
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Distribution channel
2.3 TAM analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing popularity of road cycling and competitive biking
3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for lightweight high-performance components
3.2.1.3 Rising participation in professional and amateur cycling events
3.2.1.4 Expansion of premium bicycle segment
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of carbon fiber wheelsets
3.2.2.2 Vulnerability to impact damage compared to alloy wheels
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growth of e-bike performance upgrades
3.2.3.2 Increasing adoption in gravel and endurance cycling
3.2.3.3 Expansion of cycling infrastructure and sports tourism
3.2.3.4 Rising demand from emerging cycling markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
3.4.1.2 Transport Canada - CMVSS
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.2.1 European Committee for Standardization (CEN) - EN 14766 & EN 14781
3.4.2.2 European Union - REACH Regulation
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.3.1 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China
3.4.3.2 Japan Bicycle Promotion Institute (JBPI)
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.4.1 Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia (INMETRO), Brazil
3.4.4.2 Norma Oficial Mexicana (NOM), Mexico
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.4.5.1 Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), UAE
3.4.5.2 South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Pricing analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.8.1 Historical price trend analysis
3.8.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)
3.9 Cost breakdown analysis
3.10 Patent analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.11 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.11.1 Sustainable practices
3.11.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.11.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.11.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.11.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.12.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.12.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.13 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.13.1 Installed capacity by region & key producer
3.13.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines
3.14 Trade data analysis (Driven by paid database)
3.14.1 Import/export volume & value trends
3.14.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact
3.15 Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.15.1 Base Case - key macro & industry variables driving CAGR
3.15.2 Optimistic Scenarios - Favorable macro and industry tailwinds
3.15.3 Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 LATAM
4.2.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Wheelset, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Clincher wheelsets
5.3 Tubular wheelsets
5.4 Tubeless-ready wheelsets
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Bike, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Road cycling wheelsets
6.3 Mountain bike wheelsets
6.4 Gravel/cyclocross wheelsets
6.5 Track/velodrome wheelsets
6.6 Triathlon/time trial wheelsets
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Professional racing
7.3 Recreational cycling
7.4 Commuting
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution channel, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.3 Offline
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Nordics
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Poland
9.3.9 Romania
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Vietnam
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.4.8 Philippines
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global players
10.1.1 Bontrager
10.1.2 Campagnolo
10.1.3 DT Swiss
10.1.4 ENVE Composites
10.1.5 Fulcrum Wheels
10.1.6 HED Cycling Products
10.1.7 Mavic
10.1.8 Reynolds Cycling
10.1.9 Roval Components
10.1.10 Shimano
10.1.11 Zipp
10.2 Regional players
10.2.1 Carbon Revolution
10.2.2 Dymag
10.2.3 Easton Cycling
10.2.4 FFWD Wheels
10.2.5 Hunt Bike Wheels
10.2.6 Knight Composites
10.2.7 Ronal
10.3 Emerging players
10.3.1 Elite Wheels
10.3.2 Farsports
10.3.3 Light Bicycle
10.3.4 Winspace
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111812764


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search