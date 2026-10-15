Carbon Fiber Bike Wheelset Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.08 Billion As Premium Cycling And E-Bike Upgrades Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|280
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$711.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1080 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.3 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.4 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Wheelset
2.2.3 Bike
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Distribution channel
2.3 TAM analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing popularity of road cycling and competitive biking
3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for lightweight high-performance components
3.2.1.3 Rising participation in professional and amateur cycling events
3.2.1.4 Expansion of premium bicycle segment
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of carbon fiber wheelsets
3.2.2.2 Vulnerability to impact damage compared to alloy wheels
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growth of e-bike performance upgrades
3.2.3.2 Increasing adoption in gravel and endurance cycling
3.2.3.3 Expansion of cycling infrastructure and sports tourism
3.2.3.4 Rising demand from emerging cycling markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
3.4.1.2 Transport Canada - CMVSS
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.2.1 European Committee for Standardization (CEN) - EN 14766 & EN 14781
3.4.2.2 European Union - REACH Regulation
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.3.1 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China
3.4.3.2 Japan Bicycle Promotion Institute (JBPI)
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.4.1 Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia (INMETRO), Brazil
3.4.4.2 Norma Oficial Mexicana (NOM), Mexico
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.4.5.1 Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), UAE
3.4.5.2 South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Pricing analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.8.1 Historical price trend analysis
3.8.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)
3.9 Cost breakdown analysis
3.10 Patent analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.11 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.11.1 Sustainable practices
3.11.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.11.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.11.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.11.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.12.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.12.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.13 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by primary research)
3.13.1 Installed capacity by region & key producer
3.13.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines
3.14 Trade data analysis (Driven by paid database)
3.14.1 Import/export volume & value trends
3.14.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact
3.15 Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.15.1 Base Case - key macro & industry variables driving CAGR
3.15.2 Optimistic Scenarios - Favorable macro and industry tailwinds
3.15.3 Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 LATAM
4.2.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Wheelset, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Clincher wheelsets
5.3 Tubular wheelsets
5.4 Tubeless-ready wheelsets
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Bike, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Road cycling wheelsets
6.3 Mountain bike wheelsets
6.4 Gravel/cyclocross wheelsets
6.5 Track/velodrome wheelsets
6.6 Triathlon/time trial wheelsets
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Professional racing
7.3 Recreational cycling
7.4 Commuting
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution channel, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.3 Offline
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Mn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Nordics
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Poland
9.3.9 Romania
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Vietnam
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.4.8 Philippines
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global players
10.1.1 Bontrager
10.1.2 Campagnolo
10.1.3 DT Swiss
10.1.4 ENVE Composites
10.1.5 Fulcrum Wheels
10.1.6 HED Cycling Products
10.1.7 Mavic
10.1.8 Reynolds Cycling
10.1.9 Roval Components
10.1.10 Shimano
10.1.11 Zipp
10.2 Regional players
10.2.1 Carbon Revolution
10.2.2 Dymag
10.2.3 Easton Cycling
10.2.4 FFWD Wheels
10.2.5 Hunt Bike Wheels
10.2.6 Knight Composites
10.2.7 Ronal
10.3 Emerging players
10.3.1 Elite Wheels
10.3.2 Farsports
10.3.3 Light Bicycle
10.3.4 Winspace
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