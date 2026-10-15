(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC

Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2026 ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the“Company”) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2026. Financial Summary

31 August 2025 31 August 2025 28 February 2025 Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 46.7p 49.2p 47.5p Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation 85.2p 82.65p 83.9p Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid) 131.9p 131.85p 131.4p Net assets (£'000) 152,770 158,454 152,737

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.2p per share which will be paid on 20 November 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 23 October 2026. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.6% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2026, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.3p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company's NAV per share.

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: .

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820