Global Racket Sports Products Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2035 Padel, Pickleball, Smart Equipment, And D2C Sales Propel Revenue To $19.9 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Racket Sports Products Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global racket sports products market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising participation across multiple racket sports, improved sports infrastructure, wider access to coaching resources, and increasing consumer interest in fitness, recreation, and social activities.

Digital retail platforms and greater access to product information are enabling consumers to compare equipment, evaluate performance features, and make more informed purchasing decisions. These trends are increasing demand for both entry-level and premium racket sports equipment. Manufacturers are responding with lightweight materials, advanced engineering, enhanced durability, and performance-focused designs that improve comfort and user experience. Regular product replacement among recreational and competitive players is also supporting long-term sales.

The rackets and bats segment generated USD 5.61 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2026 and 2035. It represented the largest product category, driven by consistent replacement cycles and demand for equipment that offers improved control, durability, power, and playing comfort. Continued investment in material technologies and product engineering is expected to reinforce the segment's market position throughout the forecast period.

Amateur and recreational consumers accounted for 67.4% of the global racket sports products market in 2025. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035 as more participants adopt racket sports for leisure, fitness, and social engagement. Stronger brand awareness and a growing willingness to purchase performance-oriented products are encouraging manufacturers to offer equipment that combines affordability, quality, and advanced features.

North America held a 27.5% market share in 2025, generating USD 3 billion in revenue. The regional racket sports products market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2035. Growth will be sustained by an established consumer base, high sporting goods expenditure, strong retail infrastructure, widespread access to premium products, and expanding online sales channels. Product innovation and continued recreational sports participation are also expected to support regional demand.

Leading companies in the global racket sports products market include Head N.V., Wilson Sporting Goods Co., Diadem Sports, Karakal, Yonex Co., Ltd., Li-Ning Company Ltd., JOOLA International, Engage Pickleball, Tecnifibre (Lacoste Group), Prince Sports, Butterfly (Tamasu Co., Ltd.), Bullpadel, Victor Rackets Industrial Corp., Selkirk Sport, Dunlop Sports (Sumitomo Rubber Industries), CRBN Pickleball, RSL (Reinforced Shuttlecock Ltd.), Babolat, FZ Forza (Forza Badminton), and Nox Sport.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, advanced manufacturing, premium portfolio expansion, and more accessible equipment for new players. Companies are also investing in direct-to-consumer channels, e-commerce capabilities, and partnerships with specialty sporting goods retailers. Collaborations with professional athletes, training academies, and sports organizations are helping brands increase visibility, demonstrate product performance, and build stronger customer relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product and end-user segmentation, and regional forecasts Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Continued participation growth, broader distribution networks, specialized accessories, and innovation across equipment categories are expected to create substantial opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and investors in established and emerging markets through 2035.

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