AI In Catalyst Development Global Patent Landscape Report, 2003-2025 Projected $28 Billion AI In Chemicals Market Drives R&D And Licensing Opportunities By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads the market, with demand spanning catalyst optimization, process automation and control, predictive maintenance, and supply-chain optimization.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Catalyst Development" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a detailed patent landscape and competitive intelligence analysis of artificial intelligence in catalyst development. It examines 133 patents filed across major jurisdictions between 2003 and 2025, covering AI-based catalyst design, catalyst discovery, catalyst optimization, high-throughput screening, performance prediction, reaction optimization, process control, and catalyst lifecycle management.

Drawing on international patent filings, the analysis combines quantitative patent data, descriptive statistics, natural language processing, topic modeling, clustering methods, and IPC-based technology classification. These insights help organizations evaluate patent activity, competitive positioning, geographic market coverage, emerging technologies, and innovation opportunities across chemoinformatics, machine learning, computational chemistry, predictive modeling, automated experimentation, and catalytic process optimization.

Patent Landscape Overview

The patent landscape tracks the development of AI-driven catalyst technologies from 2003 to 2025. Of the 133 identified patents, 44 are active, 78 are pending, and 11 are inactive or expired. Patent filings accelerated significantly in recent years, with 91% of the identified patents registered since 2017. Activity reached its highest level in 2024, when more than 30 new patents were recorded.

The United States leads the global patent landscape with 59 registrations, followed by China with 32. The European Patent Office, Japan, and other jurisdictions account for smaller shares. This geographic distribution establishes the United States and China as the primary centers of patent activity and technological innovation in AI-supported catalyst development.

Market and Commercial Analysis

The report assesses market value, regional demand, commercial applications, leading producers, patent applicants, patent owners, highly cited organizations, and collaboration networks. The global market for AI in chemicals was valued at approximately USD 1.78 billion in 2024 and USD 2.29 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach approximately USD 28 billion by 2034, supported by a compound annual growth rate of 27.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Major commercial applications include catalyst development and optimization, process automation and control, predictive maintenance, and supply-chain optimization. North America currently leads the market, Europe continues to record steady expansion, and Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the highest growth rate. Patent and market activity indicate strong opportunities across chemicals, petrochemicals, refining, energy, pharmaceuticals, environmental science, and industrial process control.

Technology Analysis

The technology analysis examines chemoinformatics, computing based on biological models, machine learning, computer-aided design, catalytic cracking, chemical reaction analysis, compound-property prediction, and AI-supported process control. Key areas of innovation include AI-based catalyst design and discovery, high-throughput experimentation, computational screening, automated reaction optimization, predictive modeling of catalytic processes, and catalyst degradation monitoring.

The report also highlights the expanding use of neural networks, genetic algorithms, reinforcement learning, hybrid AI-physical modeling, and data-driven optimization. These technologies are enabling faster catalyst screening, more accurate reaction prediction, improved operating performance, and more effective catalyst lifecycle management.

Leading Patent Holders and Innovators

Organizations and individuals profiled include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, BASF Corporation, Imubit Israel Ltd., HTE GmbH, Cymbaluk Ted H., California Institute of Technology, Marathon Petroleum Company LP, McDaniel Max P., Benham Elizabeth A., Technical University of Berlin, Honeywell International Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, SABIC SK Nexlene Company Pte. Ltd., ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., and Sinopec Beijing Chemical Research Institute Co. Ltd.

Profiles assess patent-family activity, technology focus, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, influential patents, topic modeling, and patent clustering. Strategic priorities among these players include predictive analytics, catalyst screening, deep reinforcement learning, high-throughput experimentation, process control, reaction prediction, chemoinformatics, and AI-supported chemical-process optimization.

Strategic Value

By integrating patent trends, market forecasts, technology analysis, and competitor intelligence, the report supports decisions related to R&D, new product development, investment, licensing, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, technology strategy, and market entry. It is relevant to companies, investors, research institutions, and professionals working in catalyst discovery, chemical processing, petrochemicals, refining, machine learning, computational chemistry, and industrial process optimization.

What You Will Get:



166 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures Patent Profiles of Sixteen Leading Players

Who May Benefit from the Report:



Chief Marketing Officers and Marketing Directors

Business Development and Corporate Strategy Professionals

R&D, Innovation, and Technology Leaders

Investment Analysts and Business Analysts

Product Managers and Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence and Corporate Planning Professionals

Sales Directors, Sales Consultants, and Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing and Heads of Marketing

Chief Operating Officers and Strategy Heads Academic Researchers and Industry Analysts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

2.4. Global AI in Catalyst Development Patent Activity by Application

3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Some of The Main Processes in AI In Catalyst Development

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Top AI in Catalyst Development Applicants by Application

3.6. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.7. Top Owners

3.8. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.9. Collaboration

3.9.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.9.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.10. Top applicant activity

3.11. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.12. Top applicant clustering

3.13. Pending patents

4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. AI in Catalyst Development Patent Trends Across Industries (Application)

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.6. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors

5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

5.1.1. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Technologies

5.1.4. Collaboration

5.1.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.6. Topic modeling

5.1.7. Patents clustering

5.2. BASF Corporation

5.2.1. BASF Corporation Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Technologies

5.2.4. Collaboration

5.2.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.6. Key patents

5.2.7. Topic modeling

5.2.8. Patents clustering

5.3. Imubit Israel Ltd.

5.3.1. Imubit Israel Ltd. Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Technologies

5.3.4. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.5. Key patents

5.3.6. Topic modeling

5.4. HTE GmbH - The High Throughput Experimentation Company

5.4.1. HTE GmbH - The High Throughput Experimentation Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Technologies

5.4.4. Collaboration

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.5. CYMBALUK TED H

5.5.1. CYMBALUK TED H Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Collaboration

5.5.4. Key patents

5.6. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

5.6.1. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Overview

5.6.2. Patent family analysis

5.6.3. Top Technologies

5.6.4. Collaboration

5.6.5. Topic modeling

5.7. Marathon Petroleum Company LP

5.7.1. Marathon Petroleum Company LP Overview

5.7.2. Patent family analysis

5.7.3. Top Technologies

5.7.4. Merge and Acquisitions

5.7.5. Key patents

5.7.6. Topic modeling

5.8. MCDANIEL MAX P

5.8.1. MCDANIEL MAX P Overview

5.8.2. Patent family analysis

5.8.3. Collaboration

5.8.4. Key patents

5.9. BENHAM ELIZABETH A

5.9.1. BENHAM ELIZABETH A Overview

5.9.2. Patent family analysis

5.9.3. Collaboration

5.9.4. Key patents

5.10. University of Berlin Technical

5.10.1. University of Berlin Technical Overview

5.10.2. Patent family analysis

5.10.3. Collaboration

5.11. Honeywell International Inc

5.11.1. Honeywell International Inc Overview

5.11.2. Patent family analysis

5.11.3. Top Technologies

5.11.4. Merge and Acquisitions

5.11.5. Key patents

5.11.6. Topic modeling

5.12. PetroChina Company Limited

5.12.1. PetroChina Company Limited Overview

5.12.2. Patent family analysis

5.12.3. Top Technologies

5.12.4. Collaboration

5.12.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.12.6. Key patents

5.12.7. Topic modeling

5.13. Hyundai Motor Company

5.13.1. Hyundai Motor Company Overview

5.13.2. Patent family analysis

5.13.3. Collaboration

5.13.4. Merge and Acquisitions

5.14. SABIC SK Nexlene Company Pte. Ltd

5.14.1. SABIC SK Nexlene Company Overview

5.14.2. Patent family analysis

5.14.3. Top Technologies

5.14.4. Merge and Acquisitions

5.14.5. Topic modeling

5.15. ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co

5.15.1. ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co Overview

5.15.2. Patent family analysis

5.15.3. Top Technologies

5.15.4. Merge and Acquisitions

5.15.5. Topic modeling

5.16. Sinopec Beijing Chemical Research Institute Co Ltd

5.16.1. Sinopec Beijing Chemical Research Institute Co Ltd Overview

5.16.2. Patent family analysis

5.16.3. Collaboration

Companies Featured



Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

BASF Corporation

Imubit Israel Ltd.

HTE GmbH - The High Throughput Experimentation Company

Marathon Petroleum Company LP

Honeywell International Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

Hyundai Motor Company

SABIC SK Nexlene Company Pte. Ltd. ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co.

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