The News Forum Launches National Town Hall Series Asking Canadians To Imagine The Country We Will Leave The Next Generation

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum has launched the first in a planned series of town halls across Canada focused on “Imagining Canada for the Next Generation.” Recorded at historic Navy Hall in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the inaugural conversation examines the fragile but essential force that holds a democracy together: Trust.

Canada was built on a promise that those who worked hard, played by the rules and contributed to their communities could build a better life for the generation that followed. Today, many younger Canadians are asking whether that promise still holds.

“I have done everything you asked. I studied, worked hard, volunteered and played by the rules, but my opportunities are not the same. Now what?”

That question lies at the heart of the Forum Town Hall, which brings together three members of an earlier generation and three members of the present generation to explore what Canada has been, what it has become and what kind of country is being passed forward.

The discussion confronts issues dominating public and online conversations, including housing affordability, access to healthcare, employment insecurity, homelessness, social media algorithms, political polarization and declining confidence in government, media and public institutions. Panelists also examine the responsibilities of citizens, leaders and institutions when trust begins to slip.

“Trust is the invisible infrastructure of a free society,” the program's opening observes.“Democracy does not require agreement. It requires a shared foundation from which disagreement can occur.”

Moderated by Counterpoint Host Tanya Granic' Allen, the town hall features retired Lieutenant-General Michel Maisonneuve, former Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod, business leader Brian Gould, realtor and television commentator Anthony Feor, digital commentator Judy Jo, and honours graduate from the University of Toronto Khalil-Najir Miles.

One of the evening's clearest messages comes from the younger panelists: declining trust is not simply a matter of attitude. It is rooted in lived experience. Younger Canadians describe doing what was expected of them, earning degrees, building résumés, applying for hundreds of jobs and working hard, yet finding homeownership, economic security and family formation increasingly beyond reach.

“We're asking for the exact same opportunities and the exact same policies that everybody else had in place to make sure that people lived with economic dignity in our country,” Anthony tells the audience.

Khalil adds:“If I don't believe the system is going to work for me, why would I buy in?”

The audience survey revealed striking agreement across generations. Every participant under 50 and 94 per cent of those over 50 said younger Canadians face the greater challenge today. Both groups identified economic opportunity as the single most important improvement Canada could make for the next generation. A majority in both age groups also expressed concern that younger Canadians are losing faith in the future.

“This series is not about one generation blaming another,” said Tore Stautland, Founder and CEO of The News Forum.“It is about creating a public square where Canadians can speak honestly about what is no longer working, listen to experiences different from their own and begin rebuilding a shared vision for the country. Trust is not restored by telling people to trust harder. It is restored through truth, accountability, humility and a renewed commitment to leave Canada better than we found it.”

Despite the seriousness of the challenges, the town hall ends with a message of possibility. The conversation reveals that Canadians of different generations may agree on more than they realize, particularly on the need for greater transparency, institutional accountability, economic opportunity and leadership that listens.

The program leaves Canadians with a defining question: What are we passing on, and will the next generation believe it is worth inheriting?

Forum Town Hall: Trust is the first in a continuing national series exploring Canada's future through thoughtful, respectful and intergenerational conversation.

Programming Event

Forum Town Hall: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7:30PM ET