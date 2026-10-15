Indian IT Stocks Rally As Earnings Optimism Lifts Infosys, TCS And Hcltech

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian technology stocks advanced on October 15 as quarterly earnings from major software services companies helped restore investor confidence, even as stronger than expected US inflation raised concerns about interest rates and global economic conditions.

The Nifty IT index climbed 2.4% during morning trading, outperforming the broader Indian equity market. Shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech each gained around 3%, while Tech Mahindra and Wipro also moved higher ahead of their earnings announcements.

The rally came as investors assessed whether India's technology services sector could maintain growth despite cautious corporate spending, currency fluctuations and uncertainty surrounding global demand.

Earnings Provide Support for Technology Shares

Quarterly results have become a key driver of sentiment across India's IT sector. Investors are looking for signs that clients in the United States and Europe are increasing technology budgets after a period of cautious spending.

Large Indian IT companies depend heavily on overseas customers for revenue, particularly businesses seeking support for software development, cloud migration, consulting and enterprise technology operations.

HCLTech's results and commentary have helped draw attention to the sector's growth prospects, while investors are also monitoring updates from Infosys and TCS for indications of broader demand trends.

Artificial intelligence presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Companies can use AI tools to improve productivity, automate parts of software development and offer new services. However, automation may also change traditional billing models, making it important for service providers to demonstrate that AI investments can generate additional revenue rather than simply reduce delivery costs.

US Inflation Remains a Key Risk

The gains in Indian technology stocks came despite a difficult international backdrop. Stronger US inflation data renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated or consider additional tightening.

Higher US interest rates can put pressure on emerging market equities by increasing the relative attractiveness of dollar assets. They can also weigh on valuations for growth companies whose expected earnings lie further in the future.

Indian shares have faced additional pressure from foreign investor outflows. Reuters reported that overseas investors had sold Indian equities for 14 consecutive sessions through Wednesday, taking year to date outflows to a record $32.7 billion.

For technology companies, the combination of global economic uncertainty and currency movements creates an uneven outlook. A weaker rupee can support the value of overseas earnings when converted into local currency, but it may not fully offset slower customer spending or rising operating costs.

What Investors Should Watch

The sustainability of the IT rally will depend on earnings quality, forward guidance and evidence that demand is improving across major markets. Investors will be watching revenue growth, operating margins, deal wins and management commentary about client spending.

AI related services could become an important source of new business, particularly where companies help customers modernise technology systems or deploy automation at scale. The pace at which these opportunities translate into recognised revenue will remain important for valuations.

The next earnings announcements from Tech Mahindra and Wipro may provide further evidence about demand conditions across the industry.

For investors, the latest advance signals renewed optimism, but it does not eliminate the sector's exposure to global interest rates and corporate technology budgets. A sustained recovery will require stronger earnings visibility rather than short term share price momentum alone.