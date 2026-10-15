MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beauty & Lifestyle Pro Shares Tips for Feeling Great, Along with Some Amazing New Beauty Tech

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to your beauty routine, what works for summer doesn't necessarily work for fall. But not to worry! Beauty and lifestyle journalist Grace Gold always has her finger on the pulse of the latest trends and must-haves for any season. She's showing us her favorite beauty tips and tech for fall that's sure to keep you feeling at your best from head to toe. Check out her picks for keeping your teeth in tip top shape, moisturizers that work like an at-home peel and the latest tech in hair removal that actually talks to you!For more information, please visit:

K.T. Connor

Bridgenext

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Top 3 Expert-Approved Glow-Up Tips for Fall 2026 with Grace Gold News Provided By Bridgenext October 15, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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