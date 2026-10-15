10ML Opens What It Calls The World's First AI Perfume Decanting Pop-Up, Plans France, Barcelona And Milan

10ML has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund, and is working on pop-ups in France, Barcelona and Milan.

The Dortmund perfume retailer, which sells 1,059 original perfumes from 89 houses in 26 EU countries, is working on pop-ups in France, Barcelona and Milan.

- 10ML

DORTMUND, GERMANY, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer, has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund, Germany. The company said today that it is working on opening more pop-ups in France, Barcelona and Milan.

The pop-up takes a retailer that already sells across Europe into a physical space. 10ML carries 1,059 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses, among them Dior, Guerlain, Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent, Creed, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, Xerjoff and Amouage, in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml sizes filled from the original bottles.

10ML in figures, read from its live catalogue on Oct. 13, 2026:

- Range: 1,059 perfumes from 89 houses, 52 niche and 37 designer.

- Houses with the most perfumes: Guerlain with 44, Xerjoff with 40, Tom Ford with 37, Creed with 36, Amouage with 35 and Dior with 34.

- Sizes: every perfume in 30ml, and 1,055 of them also in 3ml and 10ml.

- Languages: a shop in 10 languages, from German, French, Spanish and Italian to Polish, Romanian, Czech, Hungarian and Greek, plus English.

- Delivery: every EU country except Ireland, 26 countries home to more than 446 million people on Jan. 1, 2026, according to Eurostat. Orders ship on the next working day, Monday to Friday.

"Perfume is chosen on the skin. The Dortmund pop-up lets people meet 10ML's perfumes in person, and the next ones are planned for France, Barcelona and Milan," 10ML said.

The planned locations follow the markets 10ML already serves. Germany, France, Italy and Spain are the EU's four most populous countries, with 83.5 million, 69.1 million, 58.9 million and 49.6 million residents on Jan. 1, 2026, according to Eurostat. 10ML delivers to all four and sells to each in its own language.

Trying perfume in person remains one of the main ways people discover it. In Britain, 63% of people who use perfume say they learn about new perfumes by sampling in store, according to a YouGov poll of October 2025. The pop-up gives 10ML a physical home for that habit, alongside a delivery shop that already serves 26 countries.

"A pop-up is where a perfume stops being a name and becomes something people wear. Dortmund opens that door, and France, Barcelona and Milan are next on 10ML's map," 10ML said.

10ML sells only original perfumes. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from 89 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland. 10ML was set up in 2025 and has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. Its perfume price research is free to reuse under a CC BY 4.0 license.

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10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



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10ML Opens What It Calls the World's First AI Perfume Decanting Pop-Up, Plans France, Barcelona and Milan News Provided By 10ML October 15, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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