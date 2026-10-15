Brit Stops Is Now Open To Caravanners

Caravanners can now stopover at almost 400 farm shops, pubs, aires, and attractions in the UK & Ireland through Brit Stops.

NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brit Stops, the programme that allows motorhomers to stopover at fantastic locations, has now opened its doors to caravanners. Caravan owners can now join and stay overnight at almost 400 farm shops, pubs, aires, and attractions across the UK and Ireland.Until now, the programme has only allowed motorhomers and campervanners to join. With the change, each business now indicates if they are able to allow caravanners to stop over as well. Right now, almost 400 Brit Stops locations will allow caravanners, but that number will keep growing as the Brit Stops team continues their efforts to contact each and every existing Host about this initiative. Going forward, the Brit Stops team will also prioritise finding new potential stopover locations that are able to open their car parks to motorhomers, campervanners, and caravanners.“In the UK, motorhome camping and caravan camping options are often completely separate. This expansion allows caravanners to have access to lots of the great stopover opportunities that motorhomers have enjoyed,” says Tom Clark, General Manager of Brit Stops.Brit Stops offers a wide variety of options, and caravanners are encouraged to filter the Brit Stops map to show only caravan-friendly stopovers, then check each host's listing for details on facilities, access and suitability for towed units before travelling.Caravanners can find out more at britstops/pages/caravans.About Brit StopsBrit Stops, part of the Harvest Hosts family, is a membership programme bringing motorhome and caravan tourists in the UK and Ireland access to 1,500 unique stopovers including farm shops, pubs, vineyards, and other fantastic locations free of charge. Founded in 2010, Brit Stops' mission is to support small businesses throughout the UK and Ireland, while providing motorhomers and caravanners with a new way to experience local communities. In 2015, the company added "Irish Stops" to cover the complete British Isles. To learn more, visit: .Contact:

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Brit Stops Is Now Open to Caravanners News Provided By Harvest Hosts October 15, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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