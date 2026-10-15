Becker Transactions Announces Availability Of Magtrac's Autonomous Vehicle Patents Focused On All-Weather Driving

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Becker Transactions today announced the availability of MagTrac's patent portfolio for acquisition, licensing, or strategic partnership. The portfolio includes eight issued U.S. patents, with additional patent applications pending, addressing technologies intended to improve the safety, reliability, and operational capabilities of autonomous and electric vehicles.The growing MagTrac patent portfolio will soon include a ninth issued US patent, as well as a further pending application, covering magnetic, RFID, conductive, and other roadway-based technologies designed to improve autonomous vehicle perception and navigation. The MagTrac patents have been cited more than 170 times by companies and organizations across the automotive, technology, robotics, and transportation industries. For a list of such companies, please refer to Google Patents using as a search term, US Pat. No. 12,248,839, and see, Info: "Cited By", including Toyota, Aichi Steel, Hyundai, Uber, Honda, Ford Global Technologies, Volkswagen, Baidu, Waymo, Mobileye, Hitatchi, Mircon, AT&T, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, 3M, State Farm, MIT, Volvo, IBM and Bombardier.Addressing a Critical Challenge in Autonomous DrivingAutonomous vehicles depend on perception systems to detect roadway conditions, lane markings, vehicles, pedestrians, and other objects. Snow, ice, rain, dirt, and reduced visibility can significantly degrade camera- and vision-based sensing systems.These limitations remain a major obstacle to the widespread deployment of highly automated and Level 5 autonomous vehicles, which must be capable of operating safely under diverse environmental conditions.MagTrac's technology is designed to provide additional, weather-resilient sources of roadway and object information, supporting vehicle localization, lane recognition, steering, collision avoidance, and situational awareness.The MagTrac TechnologyThe patent portfolio covers systems and methods involving specialized roadway markings and recognition features that may incorporate:- Magnetic materials and magnetic markers- RFID and radio-frequency identification technologies- Conductive and thin-film materials- Visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and other detectable elements- Encoded information embedded in roadway markers- Vehicle-based systems for detecting and interpreting roadway signals- Recognition features for pedestrians, bicyclists, vehicles, and other roadway usersIn certain embodiments, detectable elements may be embedded in painted or prefabricated pavement markings. These technologies are intended to provide redundant sensor feedback even when visible roadway features are obscured by snow, ice, rain, dirt, sand, or other conditions.The technology may also support temporary roadway configurations, including construction zones, work zones, and detours, by enabling detectable markers to define alternate travel paths.Broad Commercial and Strategic ApplicationsMagTrac's portfolio may provide opportunities for:- Autonomous vehicle manufacturers seeking enhanced all-weather perception- Electric vehicle companies developing advanced driver-assistance systems- Roadway and infrastructure operators deploying intelligent pavement systems- Technology companies** developing vehicle localization and navigation platforms- Joint ventures and strategic partnerships combining roadway and vehicle technologies- Licensing programs for automotive, infrastructure, robotics, and transportation marketsBecause the portfolio includes early priority dates and broad technical disclosures, an acquirer or licensee may be able to develop additional claims and applications tailored to emerging competitive and commercial requirements.About the InventorThe lead inventor of the patent portfolio is James J. Kovarik, who, during his over 30 years of experience with non-destructive inspection technologies, is familiar with systems that employ one or more of Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Magnetic Particle, and Optical inspections. Among his many inventions, he developed an innovative technology used to inspect utility boom trucks to prevent previous electrical fatalities. See, e.g., U.S. Pat. Nos. 8,750,594 and 8,280,145,“System and Method for Non-destructively Examining Degradation of an Interior of a Device; and U.S. Pat. No.; 8023722,“Radiography Test System and Method”. Such technologies involved examining non-visible degradation in vehicle-mounted systems, and detecting corrosion and wear where metal and composite layers are present.His latest focus has been on autonomous vehicle systems and methods that address a long-felt but unsolved need: the ability of autonomous vehicles to safely traverse roads in bad weather conditions. Snow and ice can obscure lane markings, interfere with sensor performance (like lidar and cameras), and make it difficult to detect and avoid obstacles. Snow can cause confidence issues in perception algorithms, leading to failures in detecting objects or false detections. And snow affects different sensor types differently, making it harder to achieve consensus on what the sensors "see," which is crucial for safe autonomous driving.Opportunity for Acquisition or LicensingMagTrac owns the issued patents and pending applications outright and is seeking qualified parties interested in acquiring, licensing, or partnering around the portfolio.The portfolio represents an opportunity to participate in the development of infrastructure-supported autonomous driving-a model that supplements onboard vehicle sensors with intelligent, detectable roadway and user-based technologies.About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a world leading patent brokerage firm expertly led by Dean Becker and Olivia Becker, a father daughter team, who bring a family legacy of navigating complex intellectual property transactions. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.For acquisition, licensing, or strategic partnership inquiries:

Olivia Becker

Becker Transactions

+1 662-338-6617

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Becker Transactions Announces Availability of MagTrac's Autonomous Vehicle Patents Focused on All-Weather Driving News Provided By Becker Transactions October 15, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Law, World & Regional



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