Anthropic Revenue Surges 45% As AI IPO Plans Put Profitability Under Investor Scrutiny

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Anthropic reported a sharp increase in third quarter revenue as the artificial intelligence company prepared prospective investors for a potential public listing, offering a closer look at the commercial growth behind the industry's heavy spending on AI models and computing infrastructure.

The company's revenue rose 45% quarter over quarter to $16.8 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up from $11.6 billion in the second quarter and $4.7 billion in the first quarter, according to people who attended an investor meeting reported by Reuters on October 14.

Anthropic also told prospective investors that it was profitable on an adjusted basis during the quarter. The disclosure could help address concerns about whether rapidly expanding AI businesses can generate sustainable returns while spending heavily on model development and computing capacity.

Revenue Growth Strengthens the IPO Case

Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and sells tools to businesses and developers. Its growth reflects increasing demand for AI systems that can assist with software development, business workflows, research and other professional tasks.

Enterprise customers are particularly important because businesses can integrate AI into recurring operational processes and pay for access based on usage or subscription arrangements. This can create opportunities for recurring revenue, although future growth depends on customer retention, pricing and the cost of delivering services.

The reported quarterly increase gives investors a clearer indication of the company's commercial momentum. However, a rapid rise in revenue does not automatically establish long term profitability, particularly in an industry where computing requirements and competition continue to evolve.

Anthropic's adjusted profitability claim is also distinct from profitability under standard accounting measures. Investors will need to examine its eventual public filings to understand expenses, cash flow, stock based compensation and other adjustments.

Heavy Infrastructure Commitments Remain a Risk

The AI sector requires substantial investment in specialised chips, data centres, networking and energy. Anthropic has made significant commitments to computing infrastructure as it develops more capable models and serves a growing customer base.

Reuters previously reported that Anthropic's 2025 net loss reached $42 billion and that the company planned $518 billion in future cloud, computing and infrastructure commitments, according to its IPO prospectus.

Those obligations underline the scale of capital required to compete in advanced AI. Even companies experiencing rapid sales growth can face financial pressure if computing costs rise faster than revenue or if demand fails to meet expectations.

Investors will therefore need to assess not only how quickly Anthropic is expanding, but also whether its revenue growth can support infrastructure spending and produce durable cash generation.

Competition Could Shape Valuation Expectations

Anthropic is preparing for a potential listing amid intense competition with OpenAI, Google and other AI developers. The companies are competing for enterprise customers, developer adoption and access to computing resources.

The competitive environment could affect pricing and margins as businesses gain more options for deploying AI. Open source models and in house systems may also give some customers alternatives to commercial AI providers.

Anthropic's ability to maintain customer loyalty and differentiate its products will be important as investors assess its prospects in public markets.

What Investors Should Watch

A future IPO would give public market investors an opportunity to evaluate Anthropic's growth, spending commitments and business model in greater detail. Key indicators will include revenue growth, adjusted and reported profitability, cash flow, customer concentration and infrastructure costs.

The company's latest figures strengthen the case that demand for commercial AI is growing rapidly. The central investment question, however, remains whether that demand can translate into sustainable earnings after accounting for the cost of developing and operating increasingly powerful AI systems.

Anthropic's potential listing could become an important test of investor appetite for private AI companies, particularly those combining exceptional growth with significant long term infrastructure commitments.