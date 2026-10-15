Burnham Vows New Missile Package for Ukraine Ahead of Winter
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Andy Burnham committed Britain to fresh military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, including a new shipment of Lightweight Multirole Missiles, after hosting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street.
The leaders reviewed Russia’s strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure, along with military support for Kyiv and plans to bolster Ukrainian air defenses before winter sets in, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
“It was clear that Russia had no interest in peace, the leaders underlined,” the statement said.
Burnham presented the missile package as part of a wider push by Ukraine’s allies to step up backing for Kyiv, aimed in particular at countering Russian attacks that use jet-powered drones.
Britain will also keep developing innovative battlefield solutions for Ukraine, Burnham said, including adapting British military capabilities to work with equipment supplied by other partner nations.
The two men also examined ways Britain could speed up deliveries of long-range missiles and other defensive assistance to Ukraine before the cold months arrive.
Burnham added that London would continue its diplomatic work to help secure international supplies of defensive equipment for Kyiv.
According to the readout, both leaders said they looked forward to speaking again soon.
The leaders reviewed Russia’s strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure, along with military support for Kyiv and plans to bolster Ukrainian air defenses before winter sets in, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
“It was clear that Russia had no interest in peace, the leaders underlined,” the statement said.
Burnham presented the missile package as part of a wider push by Ukraine’s allies to step up backing for Kyiv, aimed in particular at countering Russian attacks that use jet-powered drones.
Britain will also keep developing innovative battlefield solutions for Ukraine, Burnham said, including adapting British military capabilities to work with equipment supplied by other partner nations.
The two men also examined ways Britain could speed up deliveries of long-range missiles and other defensive assistance to Ukraine before the cold months arrive.
Burnham added that London would continue its diplomatic work to help secure international supplies of defensive equipment for Kyiv.
According to the readout, both leaders said they looked forward to speaking again soon.
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