Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On Denotifying Jantar Mantar As Protest Site In Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on 15 October sought a response from Union Government and Delhi Police on plea challenging de-notification of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site.

The court was hearing a matter regarding the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. The writ petition was filed challenging the Standing Order dated October 11, whereby Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated protest site and three alternative venues have been notified.

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The petition was filed by advocate Swaty Singh, arguing that the relocation of protests to distant and outlying areas may render the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression ineffective.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was Jantar Mantar denotified as a designated protest site?⌵

Delhi authorities issued a Standing Order dated October 11 removing Jantar Mantar's designated protest-site status and naming three alternative venues. The provided articles do not state the authorities' specific reason for the decision.

2Which alternative protest sites were designated after Jantar Mantar was denotified?⌵

The three designated alternatives are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. The articles note that Burari and CBD Ground are several miles from Central Delhi, while protests at Ramlila Ground come with a cost.

3Why was the denotification of Jantar Mantar challenged in the Supreme Court?⌵

The petition argued that moving protests to distant, outlying venues could make the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression ineffective. It also raised the importance of having a protest site where demonstrators can be heard by those in power.

4What did the Supreme Court do in the Jantar Mantar protest-site case?⌵

On October 15, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Union Government and Delhi Police on the challenge to Jantar Mantar's denotification. The court was hearing a writ petition against the Standing Order.

5Can protesters still hold demonstrations at Jantar Mantar after its denotification?⌵

Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site under the order described in the articles, which named three alternative venues. The related article says protest organisers generally need permission and that moving outside a designated site can breach its conditions.

Responding to the plea, former judge and senior advocate Mukta Gupta argued that the site must be a place where protesters are“heard by the powers to be”. Justice Joymalya Bagchi made an oral observation saying“the word 'heard' must be understood from the perspective of technology also," according to Indian Express report.

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For over three decades, Jantar Mantar stood as the beating heart of protests in the national capital. It was known as a place where the angry, the aggrieved and the unheard gathered to make their voices count. But the move by authorities in Delhi put the iconic stage of dissent away from the capital's political heart and corridors of power.

Notice to the Election Commission of India

The Court also issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on a petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi. The Court sought responses from the poll agency, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the plea.

“The word 'heard' must be understood from the perspective of technology also.” - Justice Joymalya Bagchi

The Court also issued notice to Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others on plea against march to Supreme Court over alleged SIR irregularities. The court expressed strong objections to the conduct of one of the 13 petitioners who challenged the manner in which the poll body is conducting the SIR of electoral rolls.

(With agency inputs