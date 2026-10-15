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Sachin Tendulkar's Ten X You Expands To Running, Cheaper Shoes

Sachin Tendulkar's Ten X You Expands To Running, Cheaper Shoes


Date: 2026-10-15 05:00:57

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A year after launch, Sachin Tendulkar's sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You is turning to running as its next growth area, while targeting ₹100 crore in annual revenue by March 2027, a top executive said.

While Ten X You's best-selling products in its first year include performance shoes for cricketers, the company is rolling out footwear designed for different kinds of runners. It is also taking T-shirts and other running apparel to marathons and running clubs across India, Karthik Gurumurthy, co-founder and chief executive of Ten X You, told Mint in an interview.

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Live Mint

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