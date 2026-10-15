IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR More Showers Likely On Friday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday as dark clouds covered the national Capital, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert warning of further showers, lightning and gusty winds.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in Delhi on Friday, October 16, indicating that the wet spell may continue for another day.

The IMD had warned of moderate to intense rainfall in parts of north and northwest Delhi, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusts of up to 60 kmph. Other parts of the capital are also likely to receive lighter showers and thunderstorms.

The orange alert came amid a sudden change in weather conditions, bringing relief from the recent spell of warm days. The IMD forecast cloudy skies and moderate rainfall throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, lower than the levels recorded earlier this week.

The rainfall is associated with a western disturbance, a weather system that moves eastwards from regions west of India and can trigger rain and thunderstorms across northern parts of the country.

Further showers could affect Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. However, the intensity and distribution of rainfall may vary across the region.

According to the IMD's forecast, weather conditions are likely to become drier from Saturday, October 17. Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with the maximum temperature rising to around 32 degrees Celsius.

The weather is likely to turn mainly clear on Sunday, October 18, with daytime temperatures expected to increase further.

Meanwhile, rain, lightning and gusty winds could disrupt traffic and outdoor activities, particularly in areas receiving heavier showers. Waterlogging on roads may also slow down commuters during peak hours.

The rainfall could temporarily wash some dust out of the air. However, any improvement in Delhi's air quality will depend on the intensity of the showers and subsequent wind conditions.