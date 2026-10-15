DeepMind Co-Founder Calls AI Hacking Incidents Early Warning Signs
(MENAFN) Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis warned on Wednesday that hacking incidents involving artificial intelligence serve as “early warning shots,” calling on companies and governments to reinforce security measures as autonomous technologies grow more capable.
Speaking at the International AI Summit 2026, Hassabis explained that AI agents able to perform tasks on behalf of users offer significant benefits but also introduce additional risks.
“But also that means that increases also the risks involved with what those systems might do, and we've seen that recently earlier this year with some of these hacking incidents. I think these are early warning shots for us,” he said.
“The systems aren't that powerful yet, so the incidents aren't that major,” he added, cautioning that cyber incidents could become more severe over the coming years unless stronger protections are introduced.
Hassabis said maintaining control over AI systems, ensuring they pursue their intended objectives and preventing them from crossing established safety boundaries becomes increasingly challenging as their autonomy expands.
“And that gets increasingly difficult the more automation there is in the systems,” he said.
He also cautioned that AI “can also be repurposed by bad actors for harmful ends.”
To reduce these risks, Hassabis advocated testing AI systems in controlled, secure environments that are initially isolated from the internet. He also recommended adapting containment methods used in fields such as biology and nuclear technology.
Speaking at the International AI Summit 2026, Hassabis explained that AI agents able to perform tasks on behalf of users offer significant benefits but also introduce additional risks.
“But also that means that increases also the risks involved with what those systems might do, and we've seen that recently earlier this year with some of these hacking incidents. I think these are early warning shots for us,” he said.
“The systems aren't that powerful yet, so the incidents aren't that major,” he added, cautioning that cyber incidents could become more severe over the coming years unless stronger protections are introduced.
Hassabis said maintaining control over AI systems, ensuring they pursue their intended objectives and preventing them from crossing established safety boundaries becomes increasingly challenging as their autonomy expands.
“And that gets increasingly difficult the more automation there is in the systems,” he said.
He also cautioned that AI “can also be repurposed by bad actors for harmful ends.”
To reduce these risks, Hassabis advocated testing AI systems in controlled, secure environments that are initially isolated from the internet. He also recommended adapting containment methods used in fields such as biology and nuclear technology.
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