Union Minister Kumaraswamy Calls Karnataka CM Shivakumar 'Sting Samrat', Questions His Intentions

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) State President, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was a "sting samrat" who believed he could do anything by using his political influence.

Addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy questioned Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the ongoing investigation into the alleged sting operation and warned them against targeting him.

“Mr. Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, there is God above all of us. At least, fear your own conscience,” he said.

Kumaraswamy referred to a statement allegedly made in 2024 by former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had suggested that videos involving other political leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, could emerge, drawing a comparison with the controversy surrounding former MP Prajwal Revanna.

Recalling Jarkiholi's remarks, Kumaraswamy alleged the BJP leader had indirectly targeted Shivakumar.

“That is why I called Chief Minister Shivakumar the 'sting samrat'. The Chief Minister's mindset is a matter of concern. I humbly appeal to the people to take note of this,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

He also criticised Priyank Kharge for his remarks against him and referred to a demand that he undergo brain mapping to establish whether he slept at night.

“I can fall asleep within two minutes after finishing my work. You people are unable to sleep because you are worried about the IT Department and the Enforcement Directorate. I have nothing to worry about,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said he had suffered a period of sleeplessness for nearly a year when he was unwell but had since recovered, attributing his improved health to God's blessings.

Taking a swipe at the criticism that he is jealous of Shivakumar attaining the Chief Minister's post, Kumaraswamy said he had already served as Chief Minister and enjoyed the position, and was not seeking it again.

He accused Congress leaders of repeatedly criticising him to please Shivakumar and challenged them to examine their conscience.

“If you think that criticising me will make Chief Minister Shivakumar happy, you can abuse me even more. You have been doing it every day,” he said.

Reiterating his warning to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, he said political power was not permanent and urged them to remember that they would ultimately be accountable for their actions.

Kumaraswamy said he had returned to Bengaluru late at night after attending official engagements in Delhi, including discussions concerning automobile components and the West Bengal tea garden issue. He added that he had advised Siddaramaiah against seeking a court stay and urged him to face the allegations.

The JD(S) leader reiterated his demand for an impartial judicial enquiry into the alleged sting operation, insisting that the investigation should establish the facts without political interference and that neither he nor his party workers should be targeted without evidence.