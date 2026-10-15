Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row: Drishyam 3 Actress Ishita Dutta Reveals Why She Supports Her

Ishita Dutta has come forward in the discussion on the demand put forward by Deepika Padukone for eight-hour work shifts. She says that actors cannot be blamed for putting conditions on their working hours. The actress of film Drishyam 3 and a mother of two thinks that this topic needs to be understood more.

Ishita Dutta Feels That Deepika's Demands Are Reasonable

As per the reports by The Free Press Journal, Ishita believes that production houses have the choice of either accepting or rejecting the condition of actors. However, Ishita is curious as to why this condition needs to be proved unreasonable before the public.

She further mentions that although some actors might be comfortable working from 12 to 15 hours daily, but this does not mean that everyone should follow their preference.

Commenting on what motherhood demands, Ishita says that people who are not aware of the responsibility of raising a child do not really understand. She even admits that she herself would ask for reduced working hours if she had enough clout in her profession.

What was the reason behind Deepika Padukone's work schedule controversy?

The controversy gathered momentum on the heels of reports suggesting that the actress's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Spirit and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD was due to the controversy between between them regarding the demand of 8-hour work schedule from Deepika being a mother.

In October 2025, during an interview on CNBC-TV18, Deepika clarified the issue, referring to the unfair treatment of female actresses by pointing out that there were many male stars who had been working for hours each day for many years without causing any controversy.

Ishita's stance has added one more point of view to the matter, and the broader question arises - should the limitations of working hours be considered as a matter of professional choice rather than a controversy?