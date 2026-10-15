Strait of Hormuz Shipping Slows as Houthi Attacks Intensify
(MENAFN) Crude oil and petroleum exports from the Middle East declined sharply over the past week as Yemen’s Houthi group intensified attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting key regional shipping routes.
Maritime traffic through the area has suffered significant disruption since the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran’s effective closure of the strategic waterway and a subsequent US naval blockade.
Attacks, attempted strikes and other obstructions targeting commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached a new annual high over the past week.
At least 14 such incidents were recorded between October 5 and 12, while six vessels came under attack on Monday alone, according to maritime monitoring and security reports.
Commercial shipping through the strategic passage dropped to its lowest level since July 22, disrupting energy exports leaving the region.
Exports of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East fell sharply following the outbreak of the war. Although some recovery had emerged, renewed security threats have raised concerns about the stability of energy supplies and maritime transport.
Meanwhile, the Houthis stepped up attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime corridor linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
Maritime traffic through the area has suffered significant disruption since the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran’s effective closure of the strategic waterway and a subsequent US naval blockade.
Attacks, attempted strikes and other obstructions targeting commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached a new annual high over the past week.
At least 14 such incidents were recorded between October 5 and 12, while six vessels came under attack on Monday alone, according to maritime monitoring and security reports.
Commercial shipping through the strategic passage dropped to its lowest level since July 22, disrupting energy exports leaving the region.
Exports of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Middle East fell sharply following the outbreak of the war. Although some recovery had emerged, renewed security threats have raised concerns about the stability of energy supplies and maritime transport.
Meanwhile, the Houthis stepped up attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime corridor linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
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