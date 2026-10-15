Ethiopia Deploys Heavy Weapons Near Eritrean Border Amid Rising War Fears
(MENAFN) Ethiopian government forces have moved tanks and heavy weaponry toward the border with Eritrea after advancing through northern Tigray, according to conflict-monitoring assessments released Wednesday.
The military movements have heightened concerns that renewed clashes could develop into a broader confrontation between the neighboring countries, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), an independent conflict-monitoring organization, reported.
“Eyewitnesses observed a substantial convoy of tanks and heavy weaponry advancing from Adigrat toward Fatsi and Zalambessa,” ACLED said, referring to two strategically important towns near the Eritrean border.
The reported deployment began overnight on Monday and continued into Tuesday, following Ethiopian government forces and allied Tigray Peace Force (TPF) fighters taking control of the two towns.
Eritrea has denied allegations from Ethiopia that its forces carried out military incursions. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel accused Addis Ababa of seeking “an unprovoked war of aggression.”
Asmara has also called for international intervention. Foreign Minister Osman Saleh urged the UN Security Council to “take the requisite deterrent measures against it in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter.”
In a separate assessment published Tuesday, the US-based Critical Threats Project said Ethiopian forces had advanced around 37 kilometers (23 miles) north from Adigrat to Zalambessa without facing significant resistance.
The military movements have heightened concerns that renewed clashes could develop into a broader confrontation between the neighboring countries, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), an independent conflict-monitoring organization, reported.
“Eyewitnesses observed a substantial convoy of tanks and heavy weaponry advancing from Adigrat toward Fatsi and Zalambessa,” ACLED said, referring to two strategically important towns near the Eritrean border.
The reported deployment began overnight on Monday and continued into Tuesday, following Ethiopian government forces and allied Tigray Peace Force (TPF) fighters taking control of the two towns.
Eritrea has denied allegations from Ethiopia that its forces carried out military incursions. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel accused Addis Ababa of seeking “an unprovoked war of aggression.”
Asmara has also called for international intervention. Foreign Minister Osman Saleh urged the UN Security Council to “take the requisite deterrent measures against it in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter.”
In a separate assessment published Tuesday, the US-based Critical Threats Project said Ethiopian forces had advanced around 37 kilometers (23 miles) north from Adigrat to Zalambessa without facing significant resistance.
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